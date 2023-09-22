https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-sen-menendez-wife-indicted-for-bribery---doj-1113586555.html

US Sen. Menendez and Wife Indicted for Bribery - DoJ

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez and his wife have been indicted for bribery, according to the indictment to be unsealed by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Senator Robert Menendez allegedly provided sensitive government information and took other actions to aid the Egyptian government, according to the bribery indictment to be unsealed by the US Department of Justice on Friday."Among other actions, Menendez provided sensitive US Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt," the indictment stated.The DoJ specified that Menendez and his wife "engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" and accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes". In exchange, the politician used his power as a senator to enrich the mentioned individuals. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg - according to the Department of Justice, the senator provided sensitive governmental information "and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt."Robert ‘Bob’ Menendez serves as US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair and became infamous as an advocate of anti-Russian sanctions as he promised to “wipe out” the Russian financial system with a bill he dubbed the “Mother of all sanctions.”

