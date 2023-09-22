Zelensky Begs Biden for More Lethal Aid in Washington
04:15 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 22.09.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Syrian President visit to China, Zelensky's trip to Washington DC, calls for video platforms to demonetize Russell Brand, and Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chair of Fox and News Corp.
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD whistleblower | Elections are Coming in Poland, Polish Politicians are Realizing Ukraine is Losing this War, and A Food Crisis is Looming for Ukraine
Ray McGovern - Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity | The Bold Face Lie of "Ukraine is Winning", Creeping Closer to Nuclear Conflict, and Zelensky Arrives in Washington DC
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Donald Trump is the Highest Defendant Ever, The Bureaucratic State Can't Keep Up with Modern Technology, and Ray Epps Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charge
Carl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel Podcast | US Sanctions on Syria, China's Relationship with Syria, and President Assad arrives in China
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Scott Ritter about Poland is longer sending modern equipment to Ukraine, and Poland has to prepare for a post-conflict Ukraine. Scott spoke about the comments from the Polish President and the deep resentment in Poland after they supported Ukraine. Scott explained how Polish politicians are similar to Western politicians and the Polish politicians want to be re-elected.
Rachel spoke with Ray McGovern about the meeting between President Biden and President Zelensky, Russia's military effectiveness, and the Biden administration is full with people who should be charged with multiple crimes. Ray spoke about the negative optics of President Zelensky in Washington DC and how President Zelensky has lost favor with the countries funding Ukraine.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jason Goodman about the ways Donald Trump exposed the corrupt media, the amount of corruption in the DOJ, and Democrats who compared January 6th to 9/11. Jason talked about his livestream from the January 6th riot and how he recorded Ray Epps's interactions with agitators on that day. Jason discussed the single charge against Ray Epps and the January 6th prison sentences given to the defendants.
Rachel spoke with Carl Zha about Syria's role in the Belt and Road Initiative, China playing a vital role in the reconstruction of Syria, and Donald Trump had no problem stealing Syria's oil. Carl talked about the partnership between Syria and China, and how Syria is still occupied by the American military.
