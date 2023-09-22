https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/zelensky-in-washington-assad-in-beijing-dhs-fentanyl-policy-1113569288.html
Zelensky in Washington, Assad in Beijing, DHS Fentanyl Policy
Author, former Washington Post bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Biden administration's extension of temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants, how elevated interest rates are affecting the US middle class, the UK government lobbying social media companies to demonetize or deplatform Russell Brand before he’s been charged with any crime, who won in yesterday’s grilling of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the plethora of FBI informants present at the January 6 riots, former President Donald Trump’s attempts to court centrist and independent voters, how House GOP disarray could lead to a government shutdown, why Lockheed Martin keeps winning even as its planes endanger more than America’s enemies, and the results of a simple anti-poverty experiment in Canada.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses weakening support in the US Congress for aiding Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a muted welcome to Washington. He also talks about how to understand the announcement that NATO member Poland has stopped providing weapons to Ukraine, the fallout of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the United States shipping drone ships to Japan, Saudi-Israeli normalization talks, and the devolution of Canadian-Indian relations after Canada’s prime minister accused the Indian government of killing a Sikh separatist leader.Director of Federal Affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance Maritza Peréz Medina discusses the White House’s new strategy for combating illicit opioids, how treating the opioid epidemic as an issue for law enforcement over an issue of public health has complicated the fight against it, what kind of expansion of policing the new policy would drive, and why the US continues to fund drug policies that don’t yield success.The Misfits also discuss the latest corruption questions facing Senator Bob Menendez, the quiet admission that there was never any “Chinese spy balloon,” and Biden’s executive order on East Palestine cleanup efforts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
