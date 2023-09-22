https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/zelensky-meets-biden-amid-shunning-at-congress-poland-ukraine-beef-intensifies-1113567484.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystColonel Rob Maness: 32 Year USAF Combat Veteran and Host The Rob Maness ShowEd Martin: President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Zelensky’s meetings with President Joe Biden and lawmakers as he makes his case to help Ukraine with more money while Poland makes a stand to stop providing weapons over a political row.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with Colonel Rob Maness about the growing rift between New York Governor Eric Adams and President Biden, as it seems that the Biden administration is not only ignoring the migrant situation in New York but also along the US-Mexico border.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Ed Martin to discuss the latest January 6 protester to be prosecuted. This time is military veteran Ray Epps who has pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct during the Capitol riot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

