Another Corrupt Senator, UAW Expands Strikes, Dialogue With China

Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez charged with secretly aiding the government of Egypt, and UAW calls for further strike locations.

2023-09-23T04:04+0000

Author and economist John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the frosty reception Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received during his stop in Washington, living conditions in England as a majority of British schools are handing out clothing and food to needy students, the implications of a new economic dialogue program between the United States and China, and how Washington’s answer to China’s Belt and Road initiative has fared.Editor of Prison Legal News and founder of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses how Chicago is reckoning with its “Burge Torture Era,” that Chicago isn’t alone in abiding police abuses, how the way police are investigated allowes abuses to continue, reporting on high numbers of deaths within the Louisiana prison system, and a trend of disbanding small town police departments due to recruitment failures and record resignations among officers.Political scientist and author Aaron Good discusses the looming government shutdown as members of Congress leave town for a long weekend, the “dread” US voters feel when faced with their 2024 presidential options, the strange case of a wannabe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assassin, and whether the Department of Homeland Security will continue to deny Secret Service protection to Kennedy.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Washington’s push for Kiev to hold elections next year, speculation about who Washington might back as an alternative to Volodymyr Zelensky, and where the wishes of the Ukrainian population fall in this debate.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including an Australian amphetamine-named baby, Biden mixing up the Black and Hispanic caucuses, and the Coast Guard thwarting a man’s hamster wheel scheme.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

