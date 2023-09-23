At Least 32 People Died, Dozens Injured Due to Truck Bombing in Central Somalia
Smoke billows after an explosion in Beledweyne, Somalia, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. An explosives-laden vehicle has detonated at a security checkpoint in the central Somalia city of Beledweyne
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 32 people died and dozens were injured as a result of truck explosion at a border checkpoint in the central Somalian city of Beledweyne, Somalian media reported on Saturday.
A suicide bomber packed the truck with explosives that blew it up at the checkpoint, with the blast becoming the deadliest terrorist act committed in the country this year, the Garowe Online news website reported.
#BREAKING: A suspected suicide vehicle explosion rocks #Beledweyne, central #Somalia, causing multiple deaths and injuries, say eyewitnesses. The blast is reported to be the most powerful in the area in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/5JJmBv0Qha— Hanad Mohamed (@HanadM) September 23, 2023
The explosion significantly damaged the surrounding buildings, according to the footage published on social media.
DEVELOPING STORY: A Shocking footage shows scale of destruction from deadly car bom attack at army checkpoint at Horseed village in #Beledweyne city. The site is lined with businesses and local Govt offices are around, per witnesses. The number of casualties remains unverified so… pic.twitter.com/IiN26eQBmP— GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) September 23, 2023
Earlier this month, Islamic group Al-Shabaab killed over 160 Ethiopian Soldiers in western Somalia. While the group operates in central Somalia as well, no one has taken responsibility for the attack yet.
Reports from earlier in the day stated that the number of dead around a dozen but Col Isaq Ali Abdulle, the head of police in Beledweyne, has since confirmed that the death toll rose to 32 as more bodies were found in the rubble. He added that the death toll could rise higher as rescue efforts continue.
At least five police officers are among the dead, Somali officials added. Yesterday, the Somalian Government requested that the UN delay its drawdown of peacekeepers in the region, citing setbacks with militant forces in the area.
18 September, 01:05 GMT