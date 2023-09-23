https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/at-least-32-people-died-dozens-injured-due-to-truck-bombing-in-central-somalia-1113614908.html

At Least 32 People Died, Dozens Injured Due to Truck Bombing in Central Somalia

A Truck bomb hit a police checkpoint in central Somalia on Saturday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens more.

A suicide bomber packed the truck with explosives that blew it up at the checkpoint, with the blast becoming the deadliest terrorist act committed in the country this year, the Garowe Online news website reported. The explosion significantly damaged the surrounding buildings, according to the footage published on social media.Earlier this month, Islamic group Al-Shabaab killed over 160 Ethiopian Soldiers in western Somalia. While the group operates in central Somalia as well, no one has taken responsibility for the attack yet.Reports from earlier in the day stated that the number of dead around a dozen but Col Isaq Ali Abdulle, the head of police in Beledweyne, has since confirmed that the death toll rose to 32 as more bodies were found in the rubble. He added that the death toll could rise higher as rescue efforts continue.At least five police officers are among the dead, Somali officials added. Yesterday, the Somalian Government requested that the UN delay its drawdown of peacekeepers in the region, citing setbacks with militant forces in the area.

