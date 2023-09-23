https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/australian-senator-blasts-albanese-govt-proposal-for-indigenous-people-as-fundamentally-racist-1113610476.html

Australian Senator Blasts Albanese Govt Proposal for Indigenous People as 'Fundamentally Racist'

Australian Senator Blasts Albanese Govt Proposal for Indigenous People as 'Fundamentally Racist'

Instead of tackling racial inequality, the so-called “Voice” initiative will most likely result in emergence of a group of government bureaucrats with little public accountability, Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts told Sputnik.

2023-09-23T14:18+0000

2023-09-23T14:18+0000

2023-09-23T14:19+0000

world

australia

referendum

indigenous peoples

constitution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113610319_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c31bbca8f7f4e40b6a7033345fdc88.jpg

Hundreds of protesters have rallied in Sydney on Saturday to oppose the Australian Albanese-led government proposal to establish an Indigenous people’s advisory group within the Cabinet.If approved during the upcoming national referendum on October 14, the proposal would give Indigenous people the right to be consulted on policies that affect them, a measure that is dubbed “the Voice.”In this context, he mentioned the government body Aboriginal Torres Strait Islanders Commission (ATSI), which was abolished in the early 2000 in the aftermath of corruption-related litigation involving the organization’s chairperson Geoff Clark.According to him, “We have to remember that anyone who believes that Aboriginals can't make it without special treatment is fundamentally racist.”Roberts also recalled that, “There's been no legal advice that the government has shared with us on its formation of the Voice proposal.”He then commented on the upcoming referendum in mid-October, when voters will be asked whether they agree to alter the Constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.Roberts then quoted journalist Paul Kelly as saying that if the Voice-­related amendments to the Constitution are passed, “this will be the biggest change” to Australia’s history. The senator asserted that by adopting the Voice, the government “will be ceding” Australia’s sovereignty.The latest surveys have meanwhile indicated that about 60% of respondents oppose the Constitution’s reform pertaining to the Voice initiative, while 40% says “yes” to the measure. Opponents of the reform argue that it would confer special privileges on Indigenous peoples while adding unnecessary bureaucracy. The opponents also say that there is insufficient detail about how the measure would work.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

protest rally in sydney, australian government, australian government's proposal to establish indigenous people’s advisory group within cabinet.