Cosmologists Rewrite Theories as Vast Milky Way-Like Galaxies Found in Early Universe

These Milky Way-like galaxies discovered by James Webb Space Telescope, once considered rare in the early cosmos, are now found to be remarkably common, dating back over 10 billion years.

Astronomers have shattered conventional wisdom about galaxy formation after pinpointing an abundance of galaxies resembling our Milky Way in the early universe.A global team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Manchester and the University of Victoria in Canada, were able to make the findings through the use of the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope.Contrary to previous beliefs, disk-shaped galaxies - characterized by pancake-like structures with rotating cores and spiral arms - have been found to be pervasive throughout the cosmos, even during the universe's infancy, around 10 billion years ago.The Milky Way, being a typical disk galaxy, is considered a promising environment for the emergence of life, given its formation history.Until recently, astronomers presumed these delicate disk galaxies could not survive the tumultuous early universe, marked by frequent galaxy mergers thought to disrupt their characteristic shapes. However, the latest discovery has debunked these notions.The groundbreaking research fundamentally challenges our existing understanding of the universe's evolution, prompting scientists to explore new theories.The prevailing view had been that disk galaxies similar to the Milky Way were a rarity throughout cosmic history, forming only in the later stages of the universe's development. The JWST, with its unparalleled capabilities, has now unveiled the true nature of these galaxies, offering a glimpse into their early existence.The researchers suggest this discovery underscores the rapidity of "structure" formation in the universe, defying earlier assumptions.In light of these findings, astronomers are now compelled to reevaluate their understanding of the first galaxies' formation and the unfolding of galaxy evolution over the past 10 billion years. The cosmos, it seems, continues to surprise us, challenging our preconceived notions about its structure and history.The findings were published in the Astrophysical Journal.

