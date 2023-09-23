https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/costly-government-shutdown-looms-amid-split-in-congress-1113590728.html

Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress

Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.

Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystManila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RTScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joining The Final Countdown to discuss what would happen during a shutdown and if it will benefit the Trump campaign.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's investigation of the military's top brass.The second hour begins with former host Manila Chan to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the US.The show closes with Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Chicago considering state-run grocery stores due to an influx in crime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

