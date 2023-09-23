International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/costly-government-shutdown-looms-amid-split-in-congress-1113590728.html
Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress
Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.
2023-09-23T04:05+0000
2023-09-23T08:48+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
gop
shutdown
ukraine
kherson
migration
crisis
chicago
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113590571_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb1207fd1bb0bcbf72f1bbd540b9d2a9.jpg
Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystManila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RTScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joining The Final Countdown to discuss what would happen during a shutdown and if it will benefit the Trump campaign.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's investigation of the military's top brass.The second hour begins with former host Manila Chan to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the US.The show closes with Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Chicago considering state-run grocery stores due to an influx in crime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
kherson
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113590571_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_328263cbca663ec769e0d9d6514bb76a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, what's going on in ukraine, possible government shutdown, migration crisis in the us
the final countdown, what's going on in ukraine, possible government shutdown, migration crisis in the us

Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress

04:05 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 23.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joining The Final Countdown to discuss what would happen during a shutdown and if it will benefit the Trump campaign.
Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's investigation of the military's top brass.
The second hour begins with former host Manila Chan to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the US.
The show closes with Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Chicago considering state-run grocery stores due to an influx in crime.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала