Costly Government Shutdown Looms Amid Split in Congress
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystManila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RTScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joining The Final Countdown to discuss what would happen during a shutdown and if it will benefit the Trump campaign.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's investigation of the military's top brass.The second hour begins with former host Manila Chan to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the US.The show closes with Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Chicago considering state-run grocery stores due to an influx in crime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 23.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the government shutdown split in Congress.
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joining The Final Countdown to discuss what would happen during a shutdown and if it will benefit the Trump campaign.
Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's investigation of the military's top brass.
The second hour begins with former host Manila Chan to discuss the ongoing migration crisis in the US.
The show closes with Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on Chicago considering state-run grocery stores due to an influx in crime.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
