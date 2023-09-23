https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/democrat-senator-and-wife-indicted-for-bribery-rumble-says-no-to-cancel-culture-and-new-dhs-group-1113595810.html

Democrat Senator and Wife Indicted for Bribery, Rumble Says No to Cancel Culture and New DHS Group

Democrat Senator and Wife Indicted for Bribery, Rumble Says No to Cancel Culture and New DHS Group

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the 911 call of the f-35 pilot, and the EU Commission preparing to open Ukraine membership talks.

2023-09-23T04:02+0000

2023-09-23T04:02+0000

2023-09-23T09:34+0000

the backstory

radio

2024 us presidential election

cia

fbi

ukraine

third party

dhs

russell brand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113595653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_38a5217ab0f9f667d15539ae754586b2.png

Democrat Senator and Wife Indicted for Bribery, Rumble Says No to Cancel Culture, and New DHS Group On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the 911 call of the f-35 pilot, and the EU Commission preparing to open Ukraine membership talks.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston, Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host, about bribery charges against Senator Bob Menedez, fifteen thousand sign-ups in Arizona's No Labels Party, and the liability of Kamala Harris. Misty talked about the No Labels easy access to ballots in Arizona and how difficult it has been for other third parties to obtain ballot access. Misty discussed the unpopularity of Joe Biden and the Democrats' tactics against Donald Trump. Rachel spoke with Andrii Telizhenko, Former Ukrainian Diplomat, Ukrainian Whistleblower, about the corruption within Ukraine, President Zelesnky being forced to hold elections, and polls show Zelesnky is in trouble politically. Andrii explained how President Zelesnky has become a dictator of Ukraine and how the corruption of the Biden crime family in Ukraine, is Joe Biden's Achilles heel.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Niko House, Political Activist, Broadcast Journalist, and Founder of MCSC Network, about the liberal media attacks on Russell Brand, The Rumble CEO rejected the British government's request, and the media ignored Joe Biden's crimes to focus on Russell Brand. Niko spoke about the Rumble response to the UK government's request to demonetize Russell Brand and the establishment sees Russell Brand's popularity growing. Niko compared the Russell Brand outrage to Operation Mockingbird and the lack of investigations into sexual assault claims against Joe Biden.Rachel spoke with John Kiriakou, Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits, about the "spies who lied" over the Hunter Biden laptop, the new DHS intelligence group, and how the CIA has influenced media and entertainment. John talked about the new DHS Homeland Intelligence Experts Group and the past lies of each of the three members announced by DHS head Mayorkas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, zelensky regime, corrupt senator, demonetization of russell brand, bribery charges against senator bob menedez, no labels party