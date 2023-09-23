https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/french-authorities-fear-migration-influx-amid-crisis-in-italys-lampedusa---reports-1113613291.html

French Authorities Fear Migration Influx Amid Crisis in Italy's Lampedusa - Reports

French authorities are concerned with a possible increase in the migration influx into France following the arrival of a large number of refugees to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a French broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the police.

The situation is particularly tense in the commune of Menton in the Alpes-Maritimes Department on France’s border with Italy, according to the report. Every day French police reportedly detain from 200 to 300 migrants trying to enter France in this area. Since January, 32,000 arrests have been made, which is 20% more than in the same period last year, regional police chief Emmanuelle Joubert was cited as saying. She also said that the number of cases where minor migrants were not accompanied by adults had doubled. France shored up border security in Menton even before the crisis in Lampedusa broke out, the channel said. Including the extra 200 police officers and gendarmes sent to Menton before the Lampedusa crisis, their number is currently estimated at 500, the broadcaster said. Additionally, Paris doubled the number of counterterrorist troops in the region and sent additional equipment, including drones, to the police and military forces in Menton. Over the last week, 11,000 undocumented migrants have arrived in Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island, which is almost twice as much as its permanent population. Mayor Filippo Mannino said the situation on the island was "close to the point of no return." The authorities are currently taking steps to prevent a looming migrant crisis. The Italian authorities are calling on the European Union's leadership to take urgent measures in connection with the migration situation, demanding a solidarity approach in the reception and distribution of refugees at the EU level.

