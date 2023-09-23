https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/german-mp-voices-concern-over-nuclear-capability-of-taurus-missiles---report-1113600745.html

German MP Voices Concerns Over Nuclear Capability of Taurus Missiles - Report

German MP Voices Concerns Over Nuclear Capability of Taurus Missiles - Report

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier argued that Berlin is not quick about approving Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine because his government is unwilling to drag NATO into a war with Russia.

2023-09-23T06:57+0000

2023-09-23T06:57+0000

2023-09-23T06:59+0000

germany

ukraine

world

taurus cruise missile

deliveries

war

border

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113600026_0:150:3006:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_961a402298dd8d8283a818c91a587c81.jpg

Sevim Dagdelen, a member of Germany's opposition Left Party, has voiced concerns about the Taurus long-range cruise missiles. He fears that these missiles, intended for delivery to Kiev by Berlin, might potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads.She reportedly added that she would also like to know if the government would address the issue of limiting the range of these cruise missiles.According to reports, Thomas Hitschler, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Defense Ministry, acknowledged that the requested information cannot be 'openly' revealed due to its 'classified nature'.She dismissed the German government coalition's belief that "Ukraine will be able to control itself and avoid hitting targets in Russia with these weapons" as "naive"."After all, Ukraine is already conducting strikes on Russian territory, of which the recent drone attacks on Moscow were clear evidence," Dagdelen stressed.He emphasized that the reason for the delay in decision-making is not because of lack of trust or indecisiveness, but rather because Berlin is taking the necessary time to evaluate the potential consequences of every action. According to Pistorius, Germany must weigh “a multitude of political, legal, military and technical aspects” of the decision.Germany, along with other US allies, increased military aid to Ukraine shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such aid would further prolong the conflict over Ukraine.German Finance Minister Christian Lindner recently said that Berlin intends to provide 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) a year in military assistance to Ukraine until 2027. Germany has provided Ukraine with 22 billion euros ($23.4 billion) in aid since the start of Russia's special operation.

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

taurus cruise missiles, berlin's plan to provide kiev with taurus missiles, western military aid to ukraine, russian special military operation in ukraine, conflict over ukraine