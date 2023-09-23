https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/germany-seeking-to-introduce-border-controls-with-poland-czech-republic---minister-1113615587.html
Germany Seeking to Introduce Border Controls With Poland, Czech Republic - Minister
Germany Seeking to Introduce Border Controls With Poland, Czech Republic - Minister
Germany is preparing to increase its border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic its interior minister said on Saturday.
2023-09-23T23:43+0000
2023-09-23T23:43+0000
2023-09-23T23:43+0000
world
czech republic
poland
interior ministry
germany
europe
migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104390/94/1043909489_0:110:3000:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_fa53fbb7fc0ac7c3dc58664405c4bc99.jpg
"Such additional control should be accompanied by monitoring the entire border area through random inspections," Faeser said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Faeser also spoke out in favor of allowing German border guards to operate on Czech territory. Last week, the German Interior Ministry announced a pause in the voluntary intake of migrants from Italy, whose Mediterranean island of Lampedusa became the epicenter of a migrant influx, due to "major challenges faced by Germany with regard to its reception and accommodation capacities." In August, the German Office for Migration and Refugees said that the number of applications for refugee status in Germany had increased by 78.1% from January to July 2023 compared with the same period last year.
czech republic
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104390/94/1043909489_229:0:2772:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_e015118ee98a85830a955a7f0ccdfc67.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european migrant crisis, immigration in germany, german border, polish border, czech border
european migrant crisis, immigration in germany, german border, polish border, czech border
Germany Seeking to Introduce Border Controls With Poland, Czech Republic - Minister
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany is preparing to strengthen controls on the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic amid the migration crisis, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday.
"Such additional control should be accompanied by monitoring the entire border area through random inspections," Faeser said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Faeser also spoke out in favor of allowing German border guards to operate on Czech territory.
Last week, the German Interior Ministry announced a pause in the voluntary intake of migrants from Italy, whose Mediterranean island of Lampedusa became the epicenter of a migrant influx, due to "major challenges faced by Germany with regard to its reception and accommodation capacities."
In August, the German Office for Migration and Refugees said that the number of applications for refugee status in Germany had increased by 78.1% from January to July 2023 compared with the same period last year.