https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/germany-seeking-to-introduce-border-controls-with-poland-czech-republic---minister-1113615587.html

Germany Seeking to Introduce Border Controls With Poland, Czech Republic - Minister

Germany Seeking to Introduce Border Controls With Poland, Czech Republic - Minister

Germany is preparing to increase its border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic its interior minister said on Saturday.

2023-09-23T23:43+0000

2023-09-23T23:43+0000

2023-09-23T23:43+0000

world

czech republic

poland

interior ministry

germany

europe

migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104390/94/1043909489_0:110:3000:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_fa53fbb7fc0ac7c3dc58664405c4bc99.jpg

"Such additional control should be accompanied by monitoring the entire border area through random inspections," Faeser said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Faeser also spoke out in favor of allowing German border guards to operate on Czech territory. Last week, the German Interior Ministry announced a pause in the voluntary intake of migrants from Italy, whose Mediterranean island of Lampedusa became the epicenter of a migrant influx, due to "major challenges faced by Germany with regard to its reception and accommodation capacities." In August, the German Office for Migration and Refugees said that the number of applications for refugee status in Germany had increased by 78.1% from January to July 2023 compared with the same period last year.

czech republic

poland

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european migrant crisis, immigration in germany, german border, polish border, czech border