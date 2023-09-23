https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/global-manipulation-for-dummies-1113597209.html
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced on Thursday that he plans to step down as chairman of Fox and News Corp in November, handing the role to his son, but is the younger Murdoch ready?
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced on Thursday that he will step down as head of Fox and News Corp this November, handing the companies to his son Lachlan.
“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” Murdoch, 92, wrote in a memo to employees. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams.”
News Corp. publishes some of the most influential newspapers in the United States, including the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, as well as The Sun and The Times in the United Kingdom. Fox News has long been the highest rated US 24-hour news network.
Lachlan has been groomed for the role for years. He co-chaired both Fox and News Corp with his father and was appointed the CEO of Fox in 2019. His father seemed to imply that Lachlan will continue the conservative slant of the outlets, taking the time to attack the "elites” and the media that works with them.
“Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth,” Rupert Murdoch said in the memo.
Rupert Murdoch has a reported net worth of $17.4 billion and was listed as the 96th richest person in the world earlier this month.
The elder Murdoch will continue serving as chairman emeritus, which grants him the ability to sit in on board meetings and receive the same information as other board members but will not be allowed to vote.