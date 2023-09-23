https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/israel-may-be-poised-to-normalize-relations-with-saudi-arabia-1113612231.html

Israel May Be Poised to Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes that Israel is “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia this week at the UN General Assembly.

Dermer, whom the media outlet touted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “top confidant,” reportedly said this week that he believes a “normalization deal” with the Saudis is going to be worked out in the near future.Netanyahu himself also said that he believes that Israel is “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia this week at the UN General Assembly."Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel," Netanyahu said.In 2020, Israel established relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in a major move aimed at normalizing ties with the Arab countries, many years after the normalization of Israeli-Egyptian relations in 1980 and Israeli-Jordanian relations in 1994.

