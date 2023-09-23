International
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNGA
Israel May Be Poised to Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes that Israel is “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia this week at the UN General Assembly.
Dermer, whom the media outlet touted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “top confidant,” reportedly said this week that he believes a “normalization deal” with the Saudis is going to be worked out in the near future.Netanyahu himself also said that he believes that Israel is “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia this week at the UN General Assembly."Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel," Netanyahu said.In 2020, Israel established relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in a major move aimed at normalizing ties with the Arab countries, many years after the normalization of Israeli-Egyptian relations in 1980 and Israeli-Jordanian relations in 1994.
23.09.2023
Andrei Dergalin
Tel Aviv and Riyadh could soon work out a deal that would normalize relations between these two countries, a US media outlet has reported, citing Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.
Dermer, whom the media outlet touted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “top confidant,” reportedly said this week that he believes a “normalization deal” with the Saudis is going to be worked out in the near future.
“Whether it’s by the end of the year or shortly thereafter, it is in the next few months I think that we can make this happen,” he added.
Netanyahu himself also said that he believes that Israel is “at the cusp” of a “historic peace deal” with Saudi Arabia this week at the UN General Assembly.
"Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel," Netanyahu said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2023
World
Normalizing Israel-Saudi Relations Possible, But Not Certainty - US Sec of State Blinken
16 September, 03:13 GMT
In 2020, Israel established relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in a major move aimed at normalizing ties with the Arab countries, many years after the normalization of Israeli-Egyptian relations in 1980 and Israeli-Jordanian relations in 1994.
