Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“On September 22, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic held a meeting,” the ministry said. The sides discussed issues on the bilateral and international agenda and stressed a mutual focus on further dynamic development of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership, it said. The ministry said Moscow and Belgrade expressed their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1244 regarding Kosovo settlement. “The need for Pristina to urgently and comprehensively fulfill its obligations was emphasized, including the establishment of a Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo having a wide range of executive powers,” the ministry said.
Lavrov Meets With Serbian Foreign Minister on UNGA Sidelines

04:46 GMT 23.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“On September 22, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic held a meeting,” the ministry said.
The unfinished Orthodox church of Pristina is pictured on November 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
'Explosion in the Heart of Europe': What's Going on in Kosovo?
30 May, 17:29 GMT
The sides discussed issues on the bilateral and international agenda and stressed a mutual focus on further dynamic development of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership, it said.
The ministry said Moscow and Belgrade expressed their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1244 regarding Kosovo settlement.
“The need for Pristina to urgently and comprehensively fulfill its obligations was emphasized, including the establishment of a Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo having a wide range of executive powers,” the ministry said.
