https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/pentagon-awards-13bln-naval-nuclear-propulsion-contract-1113605023.html

Pentagon Awards $1.3Bln Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract

Pentagon Awards $1.3Bln Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract

The US awarded a contract worth more than $1.3 billion for nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department said in a press release.

2023-09-23T10:30+0000

2023-09-23T10:30+0000

2023-09-23T10:30+0000

military

pentagon

nuclear power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112101629_0:1635:2048:2787_1920x0_80_0_0_51dc4bafacd980b95bfaec0a4e4a14c7.jpg

"Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,362,922,002 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract... for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the release said on Friday. Work will be performed in the US and is expected to be completed by September 2024, the release added. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity, according to the release.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221205/how-many-nuclear-submarines-does-russia-have-1105034535.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, nuclear propulsion, nukes, nuclear submarines