Pentagon Awards $1.3Bln Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract
Pentagon Awards $1.3Bln Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract
The US awarded a contract worth more than $1.3 billion for nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,362,922,002 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract... for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the release said on Friday. Work will be performed in the US and is expected to be completed by September 2024, the release added. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity, according to the release.
Pentagon Awards $1.3Bln Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract

10:30 GMT 23.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US awarded a contract worth more than $1.3 billion for nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,362,922,002 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract... for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the release said on Friday.
Work will be performed in the US and is expected to be completed by September 2024, the release added.
Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity, according to the release.
