Russia Carried Out 12 Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure Over Past Week
Russia carried out 12 strikes on infrastructure supplying the Ukrainian military over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"From September 17 to 23, the Russian armed forces carried out 12 collective strikes using ground- and air-based long-range precision weapons and drones on facilities engaged in aviation and armored vehicle repairs, oil refineries, warehouses of munitions, precision weapons and foreign-made weapons, intelligence centers and sabotage training centers, as well as accommodation centers of foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a weekly recap. The strikes inflicted significant damage upon the Ukrainian military's supply networks in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in particular, the statement read.
"From September 17 to 23, the Russian armed forces carried out 12 collective strikes using ground- and air-based long-range precision weapons and drones on facilities engaged in aviation and armored vehicle repairs, oil refineries, warehouses of munitions, precision weapons and foreign-made weapons, intelligence centers and sabotage training centers, as well as accommodation centers of foreign mercenaries
," the ministry said in a weekly recap.
The strikes inflicted significant damage upon the Ukrainian military's supply networks in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in particular, the statement read.