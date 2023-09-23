https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/russias-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-unga-1113603186.html
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNGA
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNGA
Journalists will likely ask high-ranking Moscow official about the raise of Global South, the emergence of multi-polar world, as well as more specific questions, including Ukrainian crisis and Russian foreign policy.
Sputnik comes to you live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference in the aftermath of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.Russia's top diplomat is on a four-day official visit to the United States. He addressed the Security Council on Thursday, lambasting its anti-Russia stance, and held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as participating in the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the "Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter".Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNGA
Journalists are expected to ask Russia's top diplomat about the rise of the Global South, the emergence of a multipolar world, and more specific questions related to the Ukrainian crisis and Russia's foreign policy.
Sputnik comes to you live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference in the aftermath of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
Russia's top diplomat is on a four-day official visit to the United States. He addressed the Security Council on Thursday, lambasting its anti-Russia stance, and held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as participating in the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the "Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!