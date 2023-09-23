https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/russias-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-unga-1113603186.html

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UNGA

Journalists will likely ask high-ranking Moscow official about the raise of Global South, the emergence of multi-polar world, as well as more specific questions, including Ukrainian crisis and Russian foreign policy.

Sputnik comes to you live from New York, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference in the aftermath of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.Russia's top diplomat is on a four-day official visit to the United States. He addressed the Security Council on Thursday, lambasting its anti-Russia stance, and held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as participating in the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the "Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter".Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

