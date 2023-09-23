https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/uaw-escalates-strike-as-contradictions-of-capitalism-lay-bare-1113594267.html

UAW Escalates Strike as Contradictions of Capitalism Lay Bare

UAW Escalates Strike as Contradictions of Capitalism Lay Bare

Zelensky’s Lukewarm Reception In Washington, China Accuses NSA of Hacking Huawei, NFL Accuses Running Backs of Lying About Injuries

2023-09-23T04:03+0000

2023-09-23T04:03+0000

2023-09-23T09:38+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

china

nfl

uaw

hunger

north africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113594108_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b876c1d458428d8a85f5d223199a6f5e.png

UAW Escalates Strike As Contradictions of Capitalism Laid Bare Zelensky’s Lukewarm Reception In Washington, China Accuses NSA of Hacking Huawei, NFL Accuses Running Backs of Lying About Injuries

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, DC as he continues to pursue more military aid for the conflict in Ukraine, how the differences between Zelensky’s reception now and his reception in his previous trip to Washington may speak to attitudes toward continued US support for military aid to Ukraine, how this reflects past instances of US support for conflicts in other countries and how that may provide insight into the future of the conflict in Ukraine, and how this could affect the upcoming 2024 presidential election.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss China's Ministry of State Security claiming that the NSA has hacked Huawei since 2009, how this fits into the US tech war on China, why the US is interested in targeting Huawei in particular after its attempted prosecution of Huawei Meng Wanzhou, and how this fits into the broader cold war against China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss allegations of hazing among the swim team at Boston College and the culture of hazing in college sports, a bill in the House Oversight Committee which would allow for the Commanders to move to the RFK Stadium site in Washington DC and the debate over the use of public funds for a potential new stadium, and the NFL accusing the NFLPA of telling running backs to lie or exaggerate about injuries.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the ongoing and escalating strike by United Auto Workers at the big three automakers as the US experiences a surge of labor activism, a report detailing the extent of food insecurity in the Washington, DC area and how it is related to the class struggle present in ongoing labor struggles, and how the upcoming anniversary of the launching of AFRICOM is connected to ongoing struggles involving African and African diasporic people.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

china

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, zelensky in washington, aid to ukraine, 2024 presidential election, cold war on china, strike by united auto workers