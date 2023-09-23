https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/ukraine-loses-entire-assault-unit-while-storming-russian-positions-in-dpr-1113603817.html

Ukraine Loses Entire Assault Unit While Storming Russian Positions in DPR

Ukraine Loses Entire Assault Unit While Storming Russian Positions in DPR

Russian troops earlier successfully repelled four Ukrainian assault unit attacks in the settlements of Severnoye, Maryinka and Kleshcheevka outside Donetsk. 23.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-23T10:52+0000

2023-09-23T10:52+0000

2023-09-23T10:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

video

assault

donbass

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113604008_35:0:1635:900_1920x0_80_0_0_86691278314b1ee692df13fbf352e6c4.png

Ukraine has lost a whole assault unit comprising of 10 officers as they attempted to attack Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A video obtained by Sputnik shows the aftermath of the failed Ukrainian attack, with Russian fighters displaying captured arms, while the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers can be seen nearby.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the settlement of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is under the full control of the Ukrainian Army. Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Russian Akhmat Special Forces Regiment, for his part, said that although the Ukrainian Army had been suffering heavy losses, they did not give up trying to seize Kleshcheevka. However, things are stable and well-monitored, he added. Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, earlier noted that Kleshcheevka and Andreevka are now in the so-called "gray zone" – Ukrainian troops failed to strengthen their positions there, as the Russian Army maintains fire control over the area.

russia

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine lost an assault group of more than ten fighters during another attempt to storm Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka in the DPR Ukraine lost an assault group of more than ten fighters during another attempt to storm Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka in the DPR 2023-09-23T10:52+0000 true PT0M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, video, assault, donbass, donetsk people's republic, видео