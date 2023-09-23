https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/ukraine-loses-entire-assault-unit-while-storming-russian-positions-in-dpr-1113603817.html
Ukraine Loses Entire Assault Unit While Storming Russian Positions in DPR
Ukraine has lost a whole assault unit comprising of 10 officers as they attempted to attack Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A video obtained by Sputnik shows the aftermath of the failed Ukrainian attack, with Russian fighters displaying captured arms, while the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers can be seen nearby.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the settlement of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is under the full control of the Ukrainian Army. Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Russian Akhmat Special Forces Regiment, for his part, said that although the Ukrainian Army had been suffering heavy losses, they did not give up trying to seize Kleshcheevka. However, things are stable and well-monitored, he added. Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, earlier noted that Kleshcheevka and Andreevka are now in the so-called "gray zone" – Ukrainian troops failed to strengthen their positions there, as the Russian Army maintains fire control over the area.
Ukraine lost an assault group of more than ten fighters during another attempt to storm Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka in the DPR
Russian troops earlier successfully repelled four Ukrainian assault unit attacks in the settlements of Severnoye, Maryinka and Kleshcheevka outside Donetsk.
Ukraine has lost a whole assault unit comprising of 10 officers as they attempted to attack Russian positions in the village of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
A video obtained by Sputnik shows the aftermath of the failed Ukrainian attack, with Russian fighters displaying captured arms, while the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers can be seen nearby.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the settlement of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is under the full control of the Ukrainian Army. Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Russian Akhmat Special Forces Regiment, for his part, said that although the Ukrainian Army had been suffering heavy losses, they did not give up trying to seize Kleshcheevka. However, things are stable and well-monitored, he added.
Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, earlier noted that Kleshcheevka and Andreevka are now in the so-called "gray zone" – Ukrainian troops failed to strengthen their positions there, as the Russian Army maintains fire control over the area.