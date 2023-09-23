https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/ukraines-top-military-brass-under-investigation-over-early-battlefield-defeats-1113592585.html

Ukraine's Top Military Brass Under Investigation Over Early Battlefield Defeats

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the stopgap measures taken by US lawmakers to stop the government shutdown.

Ukraine's Top Military Brass Under Investigation Over Early Battlefield Defeats On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the stopgap measures taken by U.S lawmakers to stop the government shutdown.

Dimitri Lascaris: Lawyer, Journalist and ActivistMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowRyan Cristián: Founder and Editor of The Last American VagabondsIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer Dimitri Lascastis to discuss President Zelensky plea for more aid to Ukraine and the Pentagon assuring Ukrainians that even if lawmakers on Capitol Hill fail to reach a deal on a spending budget by the end of the month, the Pentagon's efforts to assist Ukraine will not be affected.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political activist Misty Winston about the pending government shutdown and a possible stopgap bill; however, Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to find a resolution that would help the government avoid a shutdown at the end of this month.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and political commentator Ryan Cristian about the attempts by British lawmakers to pressure streaming platforms like Rumble to demonetize Russell Brand.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

