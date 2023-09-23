International
Unearthed Tablets Reveal Mystery Indo-European Language in Turkiye
An astonishing discovery has emerged from the ongoing excavation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Boğazköy-Hattusha, in north-central Turkiye.
An astonishing discovery has emerged from the ongoing excavation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Boğazköy-Hattusha, in north-central Turkiye. This historical site, once the capital of the formidable Hittite Empire during the Late Bronze Age, has been a treasure trove of ancient artifacts for over a century. However, this year's excavation has unveiled an unexpected find – a previously unknown Indo-European language.Professor Daniel Schwemer, a renowned expert in the ancient Near East, has taken a lead role in investigating this remarkable discovery. The language, tentatively referred to as the "Kalasma language," was stumbled upon within a Hittite ritual text at the excavation site.Though the Kalasmaic text remains largely incomprehensible due to its recent discovery, Elisabeth Rieken, a professor of Marburg University and specialist in ancient Anatolian languages, has identified it as belonging to the Anatolian-Indo-European language family.Notably, despite its geographic proximity to Palaic-speaking regions, the Kalasma language appears to share more linguistic features with Luwian, raising intriguing questions about its precise classification.
Unearthed Tablets Reveal Mystery Indo-European Language in Turkiye

The decipherment of this script is still in progress, and scholars anticipate it will provide invaluable insights into the rich linguistic history of Anatolia during the Late Bronze Age.
This historical site, once the capital of the formidable Hittite Empire during the Late Bronze Age, has been a treasure trove of ancient artifacts for over a century. However, this year's excavation has unveiled an unexpected find – a previously unknown Indo-European language.
Professor Daniel Schwemer, a renowned expert in the ancient Near East, has taken a lead role in investigating this remarkable discovery. The language, tentatively referred to as the "Kalasma language," was stumbled upon within a Hittite ritual text at the excavation site.

The Hittite Empire, known for its fascination with recording rituals in foreign languages, left behind an intricate linguistic tapestry that sheds light on the diverse linguistic landscapes of Late Bronze Age Anatolia.

Though the Kalasmaic text remains largely incomprehensible due to its recent discovery, Elisabeth Rieken, a professor of Marburg University and specialist in ancient Anatolian languages, has identified it as belonging to the Anatolian-Indo-European language family.

Boğazköy-Hattusha's vast archives have already yielded texts in Luwian and Palaic, two Anatolian-Indo-European languages closely related to Hittite, as well as Hattic, a non-Indo-European language. Now, the enigmatic Kalasma language joins this linguistic mosaic.

Notably, despite its geographic proximity to Palaic-speaking regions, the Kalasma language appears to share more linguistic features with Luwian, raising intriguing questions about its precise classification.
