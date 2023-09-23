https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/unearthed-tablets-reveal-mystery-indo-european-language-in-turkiye-1113597385.html

Unearthed Tablets Reveal Mystery Indo-European Language in Turkiye

Unearthed Tablets Reveal Mystery Indo-European Language in Turkiye

An astonishing discovery has emerged from the ongoing excavation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Boğazköy-Hattusha, in north-central Turkiye.

2023-09-23T04:06+0000

2023-09-23T04:06+0000

2023-09-23T04:03+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

turkiye

language

languages

ancient history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113598612_304:0:1280:549_1920x0_80_0_0_fb92226799ef51fdc7454363b8058c87.jpg

An astonishing discovery has emerged from the ongoing excavation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Boğazköy-Hattusha, in north-central Turkiye. This historical site, once the capital of the formidable Hittite Empire during the Late Bronze Age, has been a treasure trove of ancient artifacts for over a century. However, this year's excavation has unveiled an unexpected find – a previously unknown Indo-European language.Professor Daniel Schwemer, a renowned expert in the ancient Near East, has taken a lead role in investigating this remarkable discovery. The language, tentatively referred to as the "Kalasma language," was stumbled upon within a Hittite ritual text at the excavation site.Though the Kalasmaic text remains largely incomprehensible due to its recent discovery, Elisabeth Rieken, a professor of Marburg University and specialist in ancient Anatolian languages, has identified it as belonging to the Anatolian-Indo-European language family.Notably, despite its geographic proximity to Palaic-speaking regions, the Kalasma language appears to share more linguistic features with Luwian, raising intriguing questions about its precise classification.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/cuneiform-translator-israeli-ai-model-to-decipher-ancient-akkadian-texts-1110078099.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

indo-european language, unknown languages, unesco world heritage site, bogazkoy hattusha turkey, late bronze age anatolia, kalasma language,