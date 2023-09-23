International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Op Zone
Russian Armed Forces are successfully repelling counteroffensive attempts by Ukraine using top-tier military equipment, including multiple launch rocket systems.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Grad MLRS operated by the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps performing a mission as part of the special military operation.Grad was designed as a destroyer of hostile manpower, artillery and enemy-controlled outposts. Shockwave and shrapnel from its projectiles usually spread over hundreds of meters, wreaking havoc in enemy positions.Grad crews usually work hand-in-hand with UAV operators who use their drones to locate the targets. MLRS must be in constant movement – after a successful hit, the Grad and his crew must be quickly relocated in order to avoid return fire.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Grad MLRS operated by the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps performing a mission as part of the special military operation.
Grad was designed as a destroyer of hostile manpower, artillery and enemy-controlled outposts. Shockwave and shrapnel from its projectiles usually spread over hundreds of meters, wreaking havoc in enemy positions.
Grad crews usually work hand-in-hand with UAV operators who use their drones to locate the targets. MLRS must be in constant movement – after a successful hit, the Grad and his crew must be quickly relocated in order to avoid return fire.
