https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-in-combat-in-special-op-zone-1113608713.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Op Zone

Russian Armed Forces are successfully repelling counteroffensive attempts by Ukraine using top-tier military equipment, including multiple launch rocket systems.

2023-09-23T12:35+0000

2023-09-23T12:35+0000

2023-09-23T12:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113609077_28:0:1665:921_1920x0_80_0_0_3e63a2db0b8e9e326c28ef73200fee7a.png

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Grad MLRS operated by the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps performing a mission as part of the special military operation.Grad was designed as a destroyer of hostile manpower, artillery and enemy-controlled outposts. Shockwave and shrapnel from its projectiles usually spread over hundreds of meters, wreaking havoc in enemy positions.Grad crews usually work hand-in-hand with UAV operators who use their drones to locate the targets. MLRS must be in constant movement – after a successful hit, the Grad and his crew must be quickly relocated in order to avoid return fire.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

📹 Grad MLRS units of the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps perform combat missions around the clock in the zone of the special military op 📹 Grad MLRS units of the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps perform combat missions around the clock in the zone of the special military op 2023-09-23T12:35+0000 true PT0M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, mlrs grad, russian grad