Watch Russian Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Op Zone
Russian Armed Forces are successfully repelling counteroffensive attempts by Ukraine using top-tier military equipment, including multiple launch rocket systems.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Grad MLRS operated by the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps performing a mission as part of the special military operation.Grad was designed as a destroyer of hostile manpower, artillery and enemy-controlled outposts. Shockwave and shrapnel from its projectiles usually spread over hundreds of meters, wreaking havoc in enemy positions.Grad crews usually work hand-in-hand with UAV operators who use their drones to locate the targets. MLRS must be in constant movement – after a successful hit, the Grad and his crew must be quickly relocated in order to avoid return fire.
📹 Grad MLRS units of the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps perform combat missions around the clock in the zone of the special military op
📹 Grad MLRS units of the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps perform combat missions around the clock in the zone of the special military op
