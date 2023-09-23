https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/weekly-news-wrap-up-uaw-expands-strike-biden-scandal-grows-zelenskys-un-snub-1113596236.html

Weekly News Wrap Up: UAW Expands Strike; Biden Scandal Grows; Zelensky's UN Snub

Weekly News Wrap Up: UAW Expands Strike; Biden Scandal Grows; Zelensky's UN Snub

President Zelensky's United Nations trip has been disastrous as support for the neocon misadventure evaporates.

Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a PR blitzkrieg on Washington to shore up waning support for his cause and Barack Obama can't stop speaking about Libya. Jon says that Obama was responsible for the destruction of Libya and should be held accountable. Jon also speaks about the meaning of the auto industry for American history. The UAW advocated for racial justice before it was accepted in the mainstream. Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The UAW strike is expanding and the Biden administration is refraining from intervention. Dr. Rasmus says that the UAW was striking on only three plants and that was insufficient to force concessions. He says that the parties are far apart. He says that the unions may have wrongly believed that the Biden administration would help them out.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ray McGovern says that it is clear that Joe Biden was involved in corruption in Ukraine with his son Hunter. Also, the deep state was involved in covering up the Biden corruption just before the 2020 election. He says that we are in danger that the Biden neocons would use nukes to cover their corruption.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together with us to discuss the international fight against imperialism. The end of French colonialism in West Africa may be near. Also, numerous nations are standing up against the US economic war on Cuba and President Biden speaks to the United Nations. Ajamu and Erica argue that the imperialists argue that they can do no wrong. He also says that it is psychotic to ignore the attacks on Iraq and Afghanistan in the context of their moral and ethical arguments.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together with us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden neocons are struggling to face the reality of a strategic debacle in Ukraine. Steve and Jim say that we are in a dangerous position because the neocons will have difficulty accepting defeat and may act out violently. Also the elites are going after alternative media personalities such as Russell Brand to protect their brittle narrative.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

