Fugitive Captured After 32 Years on the Run, Laughs When Caught
03:46 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 24.09.2023)
The arrest, which took place in Huatulco, Mexico, came as a result of a recent tip received by the FBI. Lawson had been on the run since being found guilty of shooting Seth Garlington in 1991. His capture was made possible through collaboration with Mexican authorities.
Greg Lawson, 63, had managed to evade law enforcement for 32 years after fleeing Louisiana just before a jury convicted him of attempted murder in a case stemming from a violent confrontation with Seth Garlington. During his arrest in Mexico, Lawson was seen in a video shared on social media wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a camouflage cap. In an ironic turn of events, he chuckled and greeted officers with a casual "how are you doing?" as they placed him in handcuffs.
"We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson's victim. There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly," said Douglas Williams Jr., the agent in charge of FBI New Orleans, expressing gratitude towards Mexican authorities.
The FBI, who had long suspected Lawson was hiding out in Mexico, received a crucial tip earlier this month that confirmed their suspicions. The arrest took place on September 19, and Lawson was subsequently transported back to Louisiana to face justice.
According to US local news channel, the incident leading to Lawson's conviction involved a fistfight with Mr. Garlington in a petrol station car park. Court documents reveal that Lawson forced Garlington's vehicle off the highway before firing shots. However, when the jury returned with the guilty verdict, Lawson had already fled.
The FBI had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.