International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/fugitive-captured-after-32-years-on-run-laughs-when-caught-1113617372.html
Fugitive Captured After 32 Years on the Run, Laughs When Caught
Fugitive Captured After 32 Years on the Run, Laughs When Caught
Greg Lawson had been on the run since being found guilty of shooting Seth Garlington in 1991, and his capture was made possible through collaboration with Mexican authorities.
2023-09-24T03:46+0000
2023-09-24T03:48+0000
beyond politics
viral
crime
jail
jail
mexico
louisiana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082126940_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_c6e1626a4c60e5113329604067fec8fe.jpg
Greg Lawson, 63, had managed to evade law enforcement for 32 years after fleeing Louisiana just before a jury convicted him of attempted murder in a case stemming from a violent confrontation with Seth Garlington. During his arrest in Mexico, Lawson was seen in a video shared on social media wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a camouflage cap. In an ironic turn of events, he chuckled and greeted officers with a casual "how are you doing?" as they placed him in handcuffs.The FBI, who had long suspected Lawson was hiding out in Mexico, received a crucial tip earlier this month that confirmed their suspicions. The arrest took place on September 19, and Lawson was subsequently transported back to Louisiana to face justice.The FBI had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230306/charlie-bronson-hopeful-for-parole-after-nearly-50-years-in-jail-1108082746.html
mexico
louisiana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082126940_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_15385e7e0bf006cbbd6727fe59188696.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
seth garlington, greg lawson, greg lawson arrested, escaping conviction, fbi arrested criminal
seth garlington, greg lawson, greg lawson arrested, escaping conviction, fbi arrested criminal

Fugitive Captured After 32 Years on the Run, Laughs When Caught

03:46 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 24.09.2023)
CC0 / TryJimmy / Jail
Jail - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
CC0 / TryJimmy /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The arrest, which took place in Huatulco, Mexico, came as a result of a recent tip received by the FBI. Lawson had been on the run since being found guilty of shooting Seth Garlington in 1991. His capture was made possible through collaboration with Mexican authorities.
Greg Lawson, 63, had managed to evade law enforcement for 32 years after fleeing Louisiana just before a jury convicted him of attempted murder in a case stemming from a violent confrontation with Seth Garlington. During his arrest in Mexico, Lawson was seen in a video shared on social media wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a camouflage cap. In an ironic turn of events, he chuckled and greeted officers with a casual "how are you doing?" as they placed him in handcuffs.
Charles Bronson - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
World
Charlie Bronson Hopeful for Parole After Nearly 50 Years in Jail
6 March, 12:26 GMT
"We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson's victim. There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly," said Douglas Williams Jr., the agent in charge of FBI New Orleans, expressing gratitude towards Mexican authorities.
The FBI, who had long suspected Lawson was hiding out in Mexico, received a crucial tip earlier this month that confirmed their suspicions. The arrest took place on September 19, and Lawson was subsequently transported back to Louisiana to face justice.

According to US local news channel, the incident leading to Lawson's conviction involved a fistfight with Mr. Garlington in a petrol station car park. Court documents reveal that Lawson forced Garlington's vehicle off the highway before firing shots. However, when the jury returned with the guilty verdict, Lawson had already fled.

The FBI had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала