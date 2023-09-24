https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/fugitive-captured-after-32-years-on-run-laughs-when-caught-1113617372.html

Fugitive Captured After 32 Years on the Run, Laughs When Caught

Greg Lawson had been on the run since being found guilty of shooting Seth Garlington in 1991, and his capture was made possible through collaboration with Mexican authorities.

Greg Lawson, 63, had managed to evade law enforcement for 32 years after fleeing Louisiana just before a jury convicted him of attempted murder in a case stemming from a violent confrontation with Seth Garlington. During his arrest in Mexico, Lawson was seen in a video shared on social media wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a camouflage cap. In an ironic turn of events, he chuckled and greeted officers with a casual "how are you doing?" as they placed him in handcuffs.The FBI, who had long suspected Lawson was hiding out in Mexico, received a crucial tip earlier this month that confirmed their suspicions. The arrest took place on September 19, and Lawson was subsequently transported back to Louisiana to face justice.The FBI had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

