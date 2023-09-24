https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/natos-eus-missions-in-kosovo-say-ready-to-provide-assistance-for-de-escalation-1113638781.html

NATO's, EU's Missions in Kosovo Say Ready to Provide Assistance for De-escalation

MOSCOW, September 24 (Sputnik) - The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) stand ready to provide assistance for

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier in the day, that on Sunday night unidentified people opened fire on Kosovo police officers in the northern municipality of Zvecan, killing one and wounding another. The shooting occurred around 3.00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) near the village of Banjska, some 30 miles from Pristina. It also said that the mission's commander, Angelo Ristuccia, communicates closely with "all international stakeholders," including the European Union and the Chief of Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic to find a solution to the situation. EULEX chief Giovanni Pietro Barbano said on X that he was "appalled" by the incident. He offered condolences to the family of the police officer who was killed in the line of duty, and wished speedy recovery to the injured officer. "EULEX, as [Kosovo's] 2nd security responder, is fully engaged in monitoring closely the situation on the spot standing ready to support Kosovo institutions to the maximum possible extent in maintaining stability & security of all its communities, in close coordination [with KFOR]," Barbano added.Meanwhile, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has called on the European Union, the United States and NATO's KFOR mission to take all necessary measures for normalizing the situation in Kosovo. The Serbian government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija said unknown persons threw grenades into the yards of three representatives of the Serbian List party in Kosovo on Friday night, which Belgrade believes was an intimidation attempt by Kosovo Albanians. Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its Kosovo and Metohija autonomous region. In late May, clashes erupted in Kosovo after the local police forcibly installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes. KFOR was launched in Kosovo in 1999 in order to maintain stability in the area and was comprised of troops from NATO member countries, partner countries and non-NATO countries under unified command and control. EULEX, launched in 2008, is the largest civilian mission under the EU Common Security and Defense Policy which conducts monitoring, mentoring, and advising activities. The EU mission's current mandate expires in June 2025.

