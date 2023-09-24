https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/osiris-rex-asteroid-sample-reaches-earth-1113630093.html

Osiris-Rex Asteroid Sample Reaches Earth

Osiris-Rex Asteroid Sample Reaches Earth

The spacecraft took off in 2016 and reached the asteroid in 2018. It took two years of observation before collecting the surface material.

2023-09-24T14:03+0000

2023-09-24T14:03+0000

2023-09-24T14:03+0000

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Utah desert in the United States where the Osiris-Rex space mission is about to land, bringing samples of the Bennu asteroid in a capsule. It is the first time NASA has tried to collect asteroid particles. The main challenge is the fiery descent – the capsule with Bennu samples will be overheated in the atmosphere. The landing will last approximately 13 minutes. The material from the asteroid was collected in 2020 – before the attempt to collect the particles, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft observed Bennu for two years.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

bennu

osiris-rex mission