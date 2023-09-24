https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/osiris-rex-asteroid-sample-reaches-earth-1113630093.html
Osiris-Rex Asteroid Sample Reaches Earth
The spacecraft took off in 2016 and reached the asteroid in 2018. It took two years of observation before collecting the surface material.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Utah desert in the United States where the Osiris-Rex space mission is about to land, bringing samples of the Bennu asteroid in a capsule. It is the first time NASA has tried to collect asteroid particles. The main challenge is the fiery descent – the capsule with Bennu samples will be overheated in the atmosphere. The landing will last approximately 13 minutes. The material from the asteroid was collected in 2020 – before the attempt to collect the particles, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft observed Bennu for two years.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
