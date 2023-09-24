https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/philippine-foreign-minister-calls-for-enhanced-economic-security-cooperation-with-russia-1113615886.html
Philippine Foreign Minister Calls for Enhanced Economic, Security Cooperation With Russia
Philippine Foreign Minister Calls for Enhanced Economic, Security Cooperation With Russia
The Foreign Minister of the Philippines told Sputnik that bilateral cooperation with Russia should be increased.
2023-09-24T00:23+0000
2023-09-24T00:23+0000
2023-09-24T00:23+0000
russia
enrique manalo
philippines
un general assembly
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113615730_0:377:2049:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c8c0bc452ee694d41efbee9ec5995e.jpg
Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the cooperation between Russia and the Philippines should be expanded in areas ranging from "economy to investment, trade and even possible security cooperation. So all of these areas, I think, need to be tapped more." "I think our officials also should probably have, you know, more exchanges, more meetings to see how we can move forward," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.When asked whether he has any scheduled meetings with the Russian counterpart, Manalo said that nothing was officially planned yet, noting, however, that their embassy is in daily contact with officials in Russia.
philippines
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113615730_0:185:2049:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_32dc7f196f76af8bf89f0b030b55335f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
philippines, philippine - russian relations, philippines at the un
philippines, philippine - russian relations, philippines at the un
Philippine Foreign Minister Calls for Enhanced Economic, Security Cooperation With Russia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told Sputnik that bilateral cooperation with Russia in areas of trade, investment, economy and security should be tapped more.
Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the cooperation between Russia and the Philippines should be expanded in areas ranging from "economy to investment, trade and even possible security cooperation. So all of these areas, I think, need to be tapped more."
"We have extensive number of agreements with Russia, and I think the key is to see how we can implement them more effectively, so we do have quite a number of existing arrangements," Manalo added.
"I think our officials also should probably have, you know, more exchanges, more meetings to see how we can move forward," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
When asked whether he has any scheduled meetings with the Russian counterpart, Manalo said that nothing was officially planned yet, noting, however, that their embassy is in daily contact with officials in Russia.