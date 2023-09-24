https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/philippine-foreign-minister-calls-for-enhanced-economic-security-cooperation-with-russia-1113615886.html

Philippine Foreign Minister Calls for Enhanced Economic, Security Cooperation With Russia

The Foreign Minister of the Philippines told Sputnik that bilateral cooperation with Russia should be increased.

Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the cooperation between Russia and the Philippines should be expanded in areas ranging from "economy to investment, trade and even possible security cooperation. So all of these areas, I think, need to be tapped more." "I think our officials also should probably have, you know, more exchanges, more meetings to see how we can move forward," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.When asked whether he has any scheduled meetings with the Russian counterpart, Manalo said that nothing was officially planned yet, noting, however, that their embassy is in daily contact with officials in Russia.

