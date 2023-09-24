https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/protesters-chase-fleeing-police-car-in-paris---video-1113616170.html

Protesters Chase Fleeing Police Car in Paris - Video

More than 30,000 protesters took to the streets of France to demonstrate against police violence on Saturday.

2023-09-24T00:36+0000

In Paris, about 9,000 demonstrators took to the streets. Trade unions said, in turn, that 15,000 people participated in the protests in the French capital. Earlier on Saturday, RIA Novosti correspondent reported that soon after the start of the demonstration, radical protesters began breaking store windows and ATMs. They also attacked a police car, throwing bottles and stones at it. Paris police said later that three people had been detained. French media reported that a total of 30,000 police officers were deployed to ensure order during the protests in the country, with 1,000 of them being deployed in Paris.

