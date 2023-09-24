https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/protesters-chase-fleeing-police-car-in-paris---video-1113616170.html
Protesters Chase Fleeing Police Car in Paris - Video
More than 30,000 protesters took to the streets of France to demonstrate against police violence on Saturday.
PARIS, (Sputnik) - At least 31,300 people took part in demonstrations against police violence and racism in France on Saturday, the French media reported.
In Paris, about 9,000 demonstrators took to the streets. Trade unions said, in turn, that 15,000 people participated in the protests in the French capital.
Earlier on Saturday, RIA Novosti correspondent reported that soon after the start of the demonstration, radical protesters began breaking store windows and ATMs. They also attacked a police car, throwing bottles and stones at it. Paris police said later that three people had been detained.
French media reported that a total of 30,000 police officers were deployed to ensure order during the protests in the country, with 1,000 of them being deployed in Paris.