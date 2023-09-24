https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113638959.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry

Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack of a Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and destroyed the drone... 24.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-24T21:07+0000

2023-09-24T21:07+0000

2023-09-24T21:07+0000

russia

bryansk region

russian defense ministry

moscow

kursk region

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113153251_0:111:1201:786_1920x0_80_0_0_a29741038df5b9b69dcee74a4deeb657.jpg

"On September 24, 2023, at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities located on the Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle has been destroyed over the Kursk Region by the on-duty air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region later on Sunday, the defense ministry also said. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the drone was shot down over the Bryansky district of the region, adding that there were no casualties or damage. Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

bryansk region

moscow

kursk region

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bryansk region, russian defense ministry, moscow, kursk region, russia, ukraine