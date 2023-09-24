https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113638959.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack of a Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and destroyed the drone... 24.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-24T21:07+0000
2023-09-24T21:07+0000
2023-09-24T21:07+0000
russia
bryansk region
russian defense ministry
moscow
kursk region
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113153251_0:111:1201:786_1920x0_80_0_0_a29741038df5b9b69dcee74a4deeb657.jpg
"On September 24, 2023, at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities located on the Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle has been destroyed over the Kursk Region by the on-duty air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region later on Sunday, the defense ministry also said. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the drone was shot down over the Bryansky district of the region, adding that there were no casualties or damage. Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
bryansk region
moscow
kursk region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113153251_3:0:1196:895_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8c4cb0368dae9faf35da31b495f8d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bryansk region, russian defense ministry, moscow, kursk region, russia, ukraine
bryansk region, russian defense ministry, moscow, kursk region, russia, ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack of a Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and destroyed the drone over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On September 24, 2023, at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time [17:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities located on the Russian territory was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle has been destroyed over the Kursk Region by the on-duty air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region later on Sunday, the defense ministry also said.
"On September 24, 2023, at around 10:20 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the Russian territory was prevented. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Bryansk Region by the air defense on standby," the defense ministry said.
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the drone was shot down over the Bryansky district of the region, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.