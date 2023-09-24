International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian Forces Repel 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian military in the Krasny Liman direction, eliminating up to 20 Ukrainian troops, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
"In the Krasny Liman direction near Torskoe and Serebryansky forestry, coordinated actions of units of the Center Group of Forces, with artillery fire and air strikes, repelled and thwarted five attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the fifth brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 12th special forces brigade Azov,*" Savchuk said, adding that Kiev's losses reached up to 20 servicepeople. Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone near the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic, he added. "The group's bomber aircraft carried out four strikes on [Ukrainian] command and observation posts near [the village of] Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic," Savchuk said.*Azov Battalion is regarded as a terrorist organization by Russian authorities and is outlawed in Russia.
Russian Forces Repel 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction

07:45 GMT 24.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian military in the Krasny Liman direction, eliminating up to 20 Ukrainian troops, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
"In the Krasny Liman direction near Torskoe and Serebryansky forestry, coordinated actions of units of the Center Group of Forces, with artillery fire and air strikes, repelled and thwarted five attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the fifth brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 12th special forces brigade Azov,*" Savchuk said, adding that Kiev's losses reached up to 20 servicepeople.
Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone near the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic, he added.
"The group's bomber aircraft carried out four strikes on [Ukrainian] command and observation posts near [the village of] Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic," Savchuk said.
*Azov Battalion is regarded as a terrorist organization by Russian authorities and is outlawed in Russia.
