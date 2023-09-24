https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/scholz-mulls-tightening-german-polish-border-controls--1113629683.html

Scholz Mulls Tightening German-Polish Border Controls

Scholz Mulls Tightening German-Polish Border Controls

Scholz’s remarks come in the wake of reports by Polish media alleging that during the past two and a half years, over 250,000 citizens from Asian and African countries managed to enter Poland to work thanks to bribery.

2023-09-24T13:11+0000

2023-09-24T13:11+0000

2023-09-24T13:11+0000

world

europe

olaf scholz

poland

germany

migrants

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106691452_0:0:3180:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_f29b40853e0585b69c65e7adce8e627f.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has threatened to tighten controls on the border with Poland due to the latter allegedly allowing thousands of migrants to enter the EU illegally.Speaking at a campaign event in Nuremberg, Scholz announced that he does not want Polish authorities to simply “wave through” migrants.Scholz’s remarks come in the wake of reports by Polish media alleging that during the past two and a half years, over 250,000 citizens from Asian and African countries managed to enter Poland to work thanks to bribery.This figure, however, has since been disputed by the Polish Foreign Ministry which insisted that only 268 visa requests are being investigated. One US media outlet pointed out that EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has requested Warsaw to provide clarifications on this matter by October 3.Meanwhile, over 204,000 people reportedly requested asylum in Germany through August, and over 12,000 undocumented migrants were apprehended by the German authorities at the border with Poland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/many-german-municipalities-no-longer-able-to-shelter-migrants-1113609574.html

poland

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

germany poland border, germany migrant crisis, poland migrant visas