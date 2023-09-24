https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/space-capsule-carrying-sample-of-bennu-asteroid-lands-in-uss-utah-1113635599.html

Space Capsule Carrying Sample of Bennu Asteroid Lands in US's Utah

Space Capsule Carrying Sample of Bennu Asteroid Lands in US's Utah

The OSIRIS-REx space capsule, carrying a sample of the Bennu asteroid, landed in the US state of Utah on Sunday, NASA said.

2023-09-24T16:33+0000

2023-09-24T16:33+0000

2023-09-24T17:37+0000

beyond politics

bennu

nasa

utah

science & tech

us

space exploration

space dust

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107596/65/1075966517_0:749:1944:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae132a08df830eab90b292a48a05e72.png

Asteroid Bennu, previously known as 1999 RQ36, was discovered in 1999. Bennu is considered a near-Earth asteroid. It comes close to our planet every six years. NASA said that Bennu was included in the Guinness World Records book as the smallest space body orbited by a man-made spacecraft. Scientists assume that Bennu could have broken away from a larger carbon-rich asteroid about 2 billion years ago. It added that this was the first time a US spacecraft delivered rocks and dust from an asteroid to Earth. The capsule is expected to contain from 60 to 2,000 grams (2.1-70.5 oz) of sample material gathered from the asteroid's surface back in 2020. Now the capsule has to be located and transferred to experts, who will study the samples. On Monday, it will be delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where its demonstration is expected to take place on October 11. The OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in September 2016 to reach Bennu and collect samples of rocks and dust from its surface. The spacecraft itself will continue its journey through space to reach Apophis, an asteroid roughly 1,200 feet in diameter that will come within 20,000 miles of Earth in 2029. To reflect the extended mission's new goals, NASA has changed the name of the mission to OSIRIS-APEX. The mission will "study changes in the asteroid caused by its close flyby of Earth using the spacecraft’s gas thrusters to attempt to dislodge and study the dust and small rocks on and below Apophis’ surface."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201020/nasas-osiris-rex-spacecraft-lands-on-bennu-asteroid-to-grab-sample-for-return-to-earth---video-1080830690.html

bennu

utah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bennu asteroid, space, space exploration, nasa, utah, space dust