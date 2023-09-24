https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/ukraine-loses-a-lot-of-western-stryker-and-marder-armored-vehicles-in-zaporozhye--media-1113617865.html
Ukraine Loses ‘A Lot Of’ Western Stryker and Marder Armored Vehicles in Zaporozhye – Media
Top-tier weaponry, lavishly supplied to Kiev by US and European politicians, did not became a game changer in Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt and turned out to be a perfect trophy for Russian armed forces.
Kiev lost "a lot of equipment" near the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoe in Zaporozhye direction, a US news outlet reported, quoting an anonymous Ukrainian militant. Among the losses, there are German Marders and American Strykers, the armored vehicles that proved not good enough against "saturation of antitank mines" and Russian forces that were described by anonymous media source as "colossal".Ukrainian long-announced counteroffensive attempt started in early June and was largely considered unsuccessful even by most hawkish Western politicians due to enormous death rate with no substantial achievements. Several months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt had failed. According to the latest information, Kiev lost over 71,000 troops and is reportedly in dire need for new manpower.
Kiev lost "a lot of equipment" near the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoe in Zaporozhye direction, a US news outlet reported, quoting an anonymous Ukrainian militant. Among the losses, there are German Marders and American Strykers, the armored vehicles that proved not good enough against "saturation of antitank mines" and Russian forces that were described by anonymous media source as "colossal".
Ukrainian long-announced counteroffensive attempt started in early June and was largely considered unsuccessful even by most hawkish Western politicians due to enormous death rate with no substantial achievements. Several months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt had failed. According to the latest information, Kiev lost over 71,000 troops and is reportedly in dire need for new manpower.