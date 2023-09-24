https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/venezuela-proposes-un-to-create-sanctions-free-zone-1113624275.html

Venezuela Proposes UN to Create Sanctions-Free Zone

The Venezuelan government proposes creating a sanctions-free zone where financial transactions, trade and investment will be protected from Western restrictions, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Sunday.

"We propose creating a zone free from unilateral coercive measures in which we can carry out our financial transactions and interbank payments and which will allow us to guarantee direct investment and legal trade between our countries without risks, arbitrary or punitive obstacles from Western powers," Gil said at the UN General Assembly. Gil added that the Venezuelan economy, despite sanctions, has begun the process of recovery with projected growth rates significantly higher than those of other countries in the region.

