https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/watch-canadian-parliament-give-ovation-to-waffen-ss-veteran-1113631706.html
Watch Canadian Parliament Give Ovation to Waffen SS Veteran
Watch Canadian Parliament Give Ovation to Waffen SS Veteran
The man who received the ovation was identified as a member of an infamous Nazi SS unit from World War II.
2023-09-24T15:17+0000
2023-09-24T15:17+0000
2023-09-24T15:29+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
canada
nazi
waffen ss
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113620312_39:0:997:539_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2b02351a667323515bdc684f17cfc1.png
A Nazi SS veteran of Ukrainian descent received a standing ovation at the Canadian parliament during the visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.A local media broadcast from the event, which notes that Zelensky’s speech at the parliament “received at least a dozen standing ovations,” mentions that there was also one ovation for “a 98-year old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”Said 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian was identified in one of the photos from the event released by AP as Yaroslav Hunka who “fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.”Instead of fighting for some sort of Ukrainian independence, Hunka’s division was actually part of Adolf Hitler’s war machine, which, however, appears to be fine with Zelensky and with Canadian MPs who toast one of the former members of this Nazi unit.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113620312_158:0:877:539_1920x0_80_0_0_7a3ceb8f18bdf8e5e5db4811b61875a1.png
in the Canadian parliament, a 98-year-old ex-SS soldier who fought on the side of Hitler during the Second World War is greeted with standing ovation apparently for his Nazi past
in the Canadian parliament, a 98-year-old ex-SS soldier who fought on the side of Hitler during the Second World War is greeted with standing ovation apparently for his Nazi past
2023-09-24T15:17+0000
true
PT0M16S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
waffen ss, ukrainian nazi collaborators
waffen ss, ukrainian nazi collaborators
Watch Canadian Parliament Give Ovation to Waffen SS Veteran
15:17 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 24.09.2023)
The man who received the ovation was identified as a member of an infamous Nazi SS unit from World War II.
A Nazi SS veteran of Ukrainian descent received a standing ovation at the Canadian parliament during the visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A local media broadcast from the event, which notes that Zelensky’s speech at the parliament “received at least a dozen standing ovations,” mentions that there was also one ovation for “a 98-year old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”
Said 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian was identified in one of the photos from the event released by AP as Yaroslav Hunka who “fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.”
For some reason, neither the broadcast nor the photo’s description bothered to clarify that the unit Hunka fought with was originally known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician), a military formation in the infamous Nazi Waffen SS that was branded as a criminal organization at the Nuremberg Trials.
Instead of fighting for some sort of Ukrainian independence, Hunka’s division was actually part of Adolf Hitler’s war machine, which, however, appears to be fine with Zelensky and with Canadian MPs who toast one of the former members of this Nazi unit.