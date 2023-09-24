https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/watch-canadian-parliament-give-ovation-to-waffen-ss-veteran-1113631706.html

Watch Canadian Parliament Give Ovation to Waffen SS Veteran

The man who received the ovation was identified as a member of an infamous Nazi SS unit from World War II.

A Nazi SS veteran of Ukrainian descent received a standing ovation at the Canadian parliament during the visit of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.A local media broadcast from the event, which notes that Zelensky’s speech at the parliament “received at least a dozen standing ovations,” mentions that there was also one ovation for “a 98-year old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”Said 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian was identified in one of the photos from the event released by AP as Yaroslav Hunka who “fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.”Instead of fighting for some sort of Ukrainian independence, Hunka’s division was actually part of Adolf Hitler’s war machine, which, however, appears to be fine with Zelensky and with Canadian MPs who toast one of the former members of this Nazi unit.

