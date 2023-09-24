https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/watch-russian-howitzer-crew-blast-ukrainian-forces-1113634203.html
Watch Russian Howitzer Crew Blast Ukrainian Forces
Russian artillery units operating on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict continue to show exactly why this particular branch of the armed forces is... 24.09.2023, Sputnik International
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what appears to be a usual “day at work” for the crew of a Msta-B 152mm towed howitzer deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone.Calm and methodical, the soldiers keep their devastating weapon firing, sending shell after shell at the designated targets and wiping out enemy fortifications, armored vehicles and troops – an artillery shell does not discriminate.
Russian artillery units operating on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict continue to show exactly why this particular branch of the armed forces is often referred to as “the God of war.”
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what appears to be a usual “day at work” for the crew of a Msta-B 152mm towed howitzer deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
Calm and methodical, the soldiers keep their devastating weapon firing, sending shell after shell at the designated targets and wiping out enemy fortifications, armored vehicles and troops – an artillery shell does not discriminate.