Watch Russian Howitzer Crew Blast Ukrainian Forces

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what appears to be a usual “day at work” for the crew of a Msta-B 152mm towed howitzer deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone.Calm and methodical, the soldiers keep their devastating weapon firing, sending shell after shell at the designated targets and wiping out enemy fortifications, armored vehicles and troops – an artillery shell does not discriminate.
16:17 GMT 24.09.2023
Russian artillery units operating on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict continue to show exactly why this particular branch of the armed forces is often referred to as “the God of war.”
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what appears to be a usual “day at work” for the crew of a Msta-B 152mm towed howitzer deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
Calm and methodical, the soldiers keep their devastating weapon firing, sending shell after shell at the designated targets and wiping out enemy fortifications, armored vehicles and troops – an artillery shell does not discriminate.
