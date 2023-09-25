International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Opens Exhibition Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-Egypt Diplomatic Relations
Israel Anti–Fascist Movement Condemns Honoring of Nazi Veteran in Canadian Parliament
The Israeli anti-fascist movement strongly condemns the honoring of a Ukrainian Nazi Veteran in the Canadian Parliament and expects that the authorities of the country will respond accordingly, the chairman of the Israeli anti-fascist Dmitry Trapirov told Sputnik.
"First of all, we condemn this invitation. The West has forgotten what fascism and Nazism are... We hope that, just like us, our authorities will condemn this action, since the Jewish people have not forgotten these crimes," Trapirov said.The anti-fascist movement will send a letter to the Israeli Ambassador to Canada with a request to speak out about the unacceptability of such actions, Trapirov said. On Friday, Yaroslav Hunka, a 98 years-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian parliament. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament.
Israel Anti–Fascist Movement Condemns Honoring of Nazi Veteran in Canadian Parliament

09:19 GMT 25.09.2023 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 25.09.2023)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli anti-fascist movement strongly condemns the honoring of a Ukrainian Nazi Veteran in the Canadian Parliament and expects that the authorities of the country will respond accordingly, the chairman of the Israeli anti-fascist Dmitry Trapirov told Sputnik.
"First of all, we condemn this invitation. The West has forgotten what fascism and Nazism are... We hope that, just like us, our authorities will condemn this action, since the Jewish people have not forgotten these crimes," Trapirov said.
The anti-fascist movement will send a letter to the Israeli Ambassador to Canada with a request to speak out about the unacceptability of such actions, Trapirov said.
On Friday, Yaroslav Hunka, a 98 years-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian parliament. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament.
