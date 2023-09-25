International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Opens Exhibition Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-Egypt Diplomatic Relations
Lavrov Opens Exhibition Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-Egypt Diplomatic Relations
The exhibition presents material from the Russian Federation's Archive of Foreign Policy charting the stages of development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation. 25.09.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the opening ceremony of an exhibition in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
10:08 GMT 25.09.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of foreign ministers, participants of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
The exhibition presents material from the Russian Federation's Archive of Foreign Policy charting the stages of development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation.
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the opening ceremony of an exhibition in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
