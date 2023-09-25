https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/lavrov-opens-exhibition-dedicated-to-anniversary-of-russia-egypt-diplomatic-relations-1113644217.html
Lavrov Opens Exhibition Dedicated to Anniversary of Russia-Egypt Diplomatic Relations
The exhibition presents material from the Russian Federation's Archive of Foreign Policy charting the stages of development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation. 25.09.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the opening ceremony of an exhibition in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
