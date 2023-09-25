Nearly 3,000 People Entered Armenia From Nagorno-Karabakh Since September 19

International
Nearly 3,000 people have entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan launched "counterterrorism activities" in the breakaway region on September 19, the Armenian government said on Monday.
"As of September 25, 6:00 am [02:00 GMT], 2906 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. Of these, registration information for 2100 have been summarized, and the need assessment of 794 is still in process," the Armenian government said in a statement. The statement added that nearly 1,000 out of the 2,100 registered individuals arriving in Armenia "wanted to go to places of residence decided by themselves" and 1,100 others were accommodated in government-provided housing. On September 19, Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order." Armenian state media reported multiple civilian casualties as a result of the Azerbaijani strikes. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh had agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations that is seeking independence from Baku. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said a peace treaty could be signed by the end of the year.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 3,000 people have entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan launched "counterterrorism activities" in the breakaway region on September 19, the Armenian government said on Monday.
"As of September 25, 6:00 am [02:00 GMT], 2906 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. Of these, registration information for 2100 have been summarized, and the need assessment of 794 is still in process," the Armenian government said in a statement.
The statement added that nearly 1,000 out of the 2,100 registered individuals arriving in Armenia "wanted to go to places of residence decided by themselves" and 1,100 others were accommodated in government-provided housing.
The flow of "forcibly displaced persons" continued throughout the night, the statement added.
On September 19, Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order." Armenian state media reported multiple civilian casualties as a result of the Azerbaijani strikes. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh had agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations that is seeking independence from Baku. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said a peace treaty could be signed by the end of the year.
