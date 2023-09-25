Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 4 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

International
Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On the night of September 25, 2023, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk RegionTwo Ukrainian drones were shot down at night over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.At the same time, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that in the central district of Kursk, several private households and the roof of an administrative building were damaged due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Another drone fell near the city of Kursk, the governor wrote on Telegram, adding that no one was injured as a result of the attacks.
05:02 GMT 25.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On the night of September 25, 2023, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down at night over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.
"Tonight, Ukrainian terrorists attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using drones. The forces of the Russian Defense Ministry shot down two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Surazh district. There were no injuries or damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
At the same time, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that in the central district of Kursk, several private households and the roof of an administrative building were damaged due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Another drone fell near the city of Kursk, the governor wrote on Telegram, adding that no one was injured as a result of the attacks.
