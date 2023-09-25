https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-4-ukrainian-drones-over-black-sea-crimea-1113642566.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 4 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 4 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2023-09-25T05:02+0000

2023-09-25T05:02+0000

2023-09-25T05:02+0000

russia

russia

black sea

crimea

kursk

russian defense ministry

kursk

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg

"On the night of September 25, 2023, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk RegionTwo Ukrainian drones were shot down at night over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.At the same time, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that in the central district of Kursk, several private households and the roof of an administrative building were damaged due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Another drone fell near the city of Kursk, the governor wrote on Telegram, adding that no one was injured as a result of the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russias-modified-lancet-drones-may-prod-ukraine-to-rearrange-its-military-assets---report-1113619231.html

russia

black sea

crimea

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, ukrainian drones, black sea, territory of crimea, russian defense ministry