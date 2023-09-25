International
Deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov was awarded the title of Hero of Russia by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"For courage and heroism displayed in repelling an attack of superior enemy forces on the positions of the 37th motorized rifle brigade near the village of Urozhaynoye in the direction of south Donetsk, the deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov with the call sign 'Bolshoi' has been awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation by the Defense Minister," the statement said. The ministry cited drone footage showing five Russian servicemen, two of whom were wounded in the fight, confronting 12 Ukrainian servicemen. The Defense Ministry noted that the commander of the unit skillfully led his troop, attracted the main heat of the battle, was in full view of the enemy, and conducted constant targeted fire on the advancing troops. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov was awarded the title of Hero of Russia by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"For courage and heroism displayed in repelling an attack of superior enemy forces on the positions of the 37th motorized rifle brigade near the village of Urozhaynoye in the direction of south Donetsk, the deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov with the call sign 'Bolshoi' has been awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation by the Defense Minister," the statement said.
The ministry cited drone footage showing five Russian servicemen, two of whom were wounded in the fight, confronting 12 Ukrainian servicemen.
The Defense Ministry noted that the commander of the unit skillfully led his troop, attracted the main heat of the battle, was in full view of the enemy, and conducted constant targeted fire on the advancing troops.

"The unit acted coherently, as one body. No one left the battle, did not retreat, maintained positions and drove the enemy to flight," the ministry said.

Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
