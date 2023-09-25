International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/uk-army-training-ukrainian-troops-in-explosive-devices-disposal-1113657056.html
UK Army Training Ukrainian Troops in Explosive Devices Disposal
UK Army Training Ukrainian Troops in Explosive Devices Disposal
The UK combat engineers have conducted "world-leading" training for Ukrainian sappers in Poland to teach them skills of disabling mines, munitions and other explosive devices, the UK Defense Ministry stated on Monday.
2023-09-25T15:39+0000
2023-09-25T15:39+0000
uk armed forced
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
uk defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
military training
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112272728_0:305:2560:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_4d398b44a1da3df08b0e1265fe2068eb.jpg
"Royal Engineers sappers have delivered crucial explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training to Ukrainian soldiers to disable mines, munitions and other explosive devices that are being used in Ukraine and are currently one of the biggest threats to the safety of civilians in the country," the UK ministry reported. The package was developed based on feedback provided by Ukrainian sappers. Much of the training took place in an area designed to simulate conditions similar to those Ukrainian soldiers operate in, the statement read. Ukrainian soldiers have been taught to conduct a threat brief, plan mine-disposal operations, clear trench systems, bunkers and civilian buildings, the UK Defense ministry said. During the training, the soldiers used metal detectors and personnel mine extraction kits provided by the UK government. In addition, the United Kingdom provided over 1,500 sets of mine clearing and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, the ministry added. Over 23,500 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK since the beginning of 2022. In 2023, the UK vowed to teach 20,000 more recruits from the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read. Along with combat skills, Ukrainian soldiers have received other essential practical skills, including medical training to provide medical care.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/western-instructors-struggle-to-teach-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-soviet-era---reports-1112943639.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112272728_0:65:2560:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_544dcf74a77a98833e5927c71d75c776.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk training ukrainian troops, uk training, uk-ukraine military cooperation, training of ukrainian troops, ukraine counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
uk training ukrainian troops, uk training, uk-ukraine military cooperation, training of ukrainian troops, ukraine counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine

UK Army Training Ukrainian Troops in Explosive Devices Disposal

15:39 GMT 25.09.2023
© Photo : Cpl Morris RLC / UK ArmyUkrainian soldiers conducting live fire training in the South West of England.
Ukrainian soldiers conducting live fire training in the South West of England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
© Photo : Cpl Morris RLC / UK Army
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK combat engineers have conducted "world-leading" training for Ukrainian sappers in Poland to teach them skills of disabling mines, munitions and other explosive devices, the UK Defense Ministry stated on Monday.
"Royal Engineers sappers have delivered crucial explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training to Ukrainian soldiers to disable mines, munitions and other explosive devices that are being used in Ukraine and are currently one of the biggest threats to the safety of civilians in the country," the UK ministry reported.
The package was developed based on feedback provided by Ukrainian sappers. Much of the training took place in an area designed to simulate conditions similar to those Ukrainian soldiers operate in, the statement read.
Ukrainian soldiers have been taught to conduct a threat brief, plan mine-disposal operations, clear trench systems, bunkers and civilian buildings, the UK Defense ministry said. During the training, the soldiers used metal detectors and personnel mine extraction kits provided by the UK government.
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, center left, visits Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Challenger 2 tanks - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
Military
Western Instructors Struggle to Teach Ukrainian Soldiers Trained in Soviet Era - Reports
28 August, 10:51 GMT
In addition, the United Kingdom provided over 1,500 sets of mine clearing and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, the ministry added.
Over 23,500 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK since the beginning of 2022. In 2023, the UK vowed to teach 20,000 more recruits from the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read. Along with combat skills, Ukrainian soldiers have received other essential practical skills, including medical training to provide medical care.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала