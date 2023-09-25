https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/uk-army-training-ukrainian-troops-in-explosive-devices-disposal-1113657056.html

UK Army Training Ukrainian Troops in Explosive Devices Disposal

UK Army Training Ukrainian Troops in Explosive Devices Disposal

The UK combat engineers have conducted "world-leading" training for Ukrainian sappers in Poland to teach them skills of disabling mines, munitions and other explosive devices, the UK Defense Ministry stated on Monday.

2023-09-25T15:39+0000

2023-09-25T15:39+0000

2023-09-25T15:39+0000

uk armed forced

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

uk defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

military training

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112272728_0:305:2560:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_4d398b44a1da3df08b0e1265fe2068eb.jpg

"Royal Engineers sappers have delivered crucial explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training to Ukrainian soldiers to disable mines, munitions and other explosive devices that are being used in Ukraine and are currently one of the biggest threats to the safety of civilians in the country," the UK ministry reported. The package was developed based on feedback provided by Ukrainian sappers. Much of the training took place in an area designed to simulate conditions similar to those Ukrainian soldiers operate in, the statement read. Ukrainian soldiers have been taught to conduct a threat brief, plan mine-disposal operations, clear trench systems, bunkers and civilian buildings, the UK Defense ministry said. During the training, the soldiers used metal detectors and personnel mine extraction kits provided by the UK government. In addition, the United Kingdom provided over 1,500 sets of mine clearing and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, the ministry added. Over 23,500 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK since the beginning of 2022. In 2023, the UK vowed to teach 20,000 more recruits from the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read. Along with combat skills, Ukrainian soldiers have received other essential practical skills, including medical training to provide medical care.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/western-instructors-struggle-to-teach-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-soviet-era---reports-1112943639.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk training ukrainian troops, uk training, uk-ukraine military cooperation, training of ukrainian troops, ukraine counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine