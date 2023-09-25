International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Blast Two German Leopard Tanks in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk section of the front line.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in Stelmakhovka, the Lugansk People's Republic.In the footage recorded by Russian reconnaissance using UAVs, during the approach to the firing positions, the Ukrainian drivers could not cope with the controls of the German Leopard tank - one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment building and the other... did not understand how to take corners.
13:30 GMT 25.09.2023
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two German Leopard tanks had been destroyed in the Kupyansk section of the front line.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in Stelmakhovka, the Lugansk People's Republic.
In the footage recorded by Russian reconnaissance using UAVs, during the approach to the firing positions, the Ukrainian drivers could not cope with the controls of the German Leopard tank - one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment building and the other... did not understand how to take corners.
