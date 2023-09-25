https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-forces-blast-two-german-leopard-tanks-in-special-op-zone-1113646963.html
Watch Russian Forces Blast Two German Leopard Tanks in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Forces Blast Two German Leopard Tanks in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk section of the front line.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in Stelmakhovka, the Lugansk People's Republic.In the footage recorded by Russian reconnaissance using UAVs, during the approach to the firing positions, the Ukrainian drivers could not cope with the controls of the German Leopard tank - one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment building and the other... did not understand how to take corners.
Watch Russian Forces Blast Two German Leopard Tanks in Special Op Zone
13:30 GMT 25.09.2023
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two German Leopard tanks had been destroyed in the Kupyansk section of the front line.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks
in Stelmakhovka, the Lugansk People's Republic.
In the footage recorded by Russian reconnaissance using UAVs, during the approach to the firing positions, the Ukrainian drivers could not cope with the controls of the German Leopard tank - one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment building and the other... did not understand how to take corners.