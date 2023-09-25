https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-forces-blast-two-german-leopard-tanks-in-special-op-zone-1113646963.html

Watch Russian Forces Blast Two German Leopard Tanks in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk section of the front line.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers recounting the details of the destruction of two German Leopard tanks in Stelmakhovka, the Lugansk People's Republic.In the footage recorded by Russian reconnaissance using UAVs, during the approach to the firing positions, the Ukrainian drivers could not cope with the controls of the German Leopard tank - one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment building and the other... did not understand how to take corners.

