https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/78th-united-nations-general-assembly-closing-session-1113671758.html

78th United Nations General Assembly: Closing Session

78th United Nations General Assembly: Closing Session

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held between 19 and 26 September in New York.

2023-09-26T13:05+0000

2023-09-26T13:05+0000

2023-09-26T13:05+0000

world

united nations general assembly

un security council (unsc)

debate

new york

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113671597_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d48725d32cc7a14b37406ab79f1eea41.jpg

Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council General Assembly meeting nears its closing session. The list of speakers for the final day includes India, Jamaica, Bhutan, Zambia, Cameroon, Nicaragua, the Holy See, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Maldives, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Benin, San Marino, Canada, Vanuatu and Morocco.The theme of this year's debate is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All.”Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UNGA: India UNGA: India 2023-09-26T13:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

78th united nations general assembly, new york, unsc