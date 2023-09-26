https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/78th-united-nations-general-assembly-closing-session-1113671758.html
78th United Nations General Assembly: Closing Session
78th United Nations General Assembly: Closing Session
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held between 19 and 26 September in New York.
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council General Assembly meeting nears its closing session. The list of speakers for the final day includes India, Jamaica, Bhutan, Zambia, Cameroon, Nicaragua, the Holy See, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Maldives, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Benin, San Marino, Canada, Vanuatu and Morocco.The theme of this year's debate is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All.”Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council General Assembly meeting nears its closing session. The list of speakers for the final day includes India, Jamaica, Bhutan, Zambia, Cameroon, Nicaragua, the Holy See, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Maldives, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Benin, San Marino, Canada, Vanuatu and Morocco.
The theme of this year's debate is: "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All."
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!