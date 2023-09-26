https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/canadians-must-question-who-their-leaders-glorify-especially-in-ukraine---russian-embassy-1113669310.html

Canadians Must Question Who Their Leaders Glorify, Especially in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

Canadians Must Question Who Their Leaders Glorify, Especially in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

Canadians should question who their government leaders glorify, especially when it comes to which groups they support in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.

2023-09-26T00:51+0000

2023-09-26T00:51+0000

2023-09-26T00:49+0000

americas

canada

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russian embassy

nazism

nazi

canadian parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113639601_332:0:2561:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_7a8362813d6dfd7deafff8e304563032.png

The Russian Embassy made the comment in light of a scandal that unfolded on Friday when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was twice given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament. The Embassy explained that the Canadian parliament's standing ovation for the Ukrainian Nazi veteran is "shameful" and will forever be remembered in the history of Canadian democracy. "It is surprising how Canada, a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, can openly and without any hesitation glorify Nazi butchers," the Embassy said. It is no longer surprising that Canada voted against the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, adopted by the UN General Assembly, in December 2022, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/untold-story-of-how-canada-became-a-safe-haven-for-ukrainian-wwii-era-nazis-1113656627.html

americas

canada

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian embassy in canada, yaroslav hunka, ukrainian nazi veteran, 14th waffen grenadier division of nazi ss, war world ii, canadian parliament, canadian legislature