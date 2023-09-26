International
Canadians Must Question Who Their Leaders Glorify, Especially in Ukraine - Russian Embassy
Canadians Must Question Who Their Leaders Glorify, Especially in Ukraine - Russian Embassy
Canadians should question who their government leaders glorify, especially when it comes to which groups they support in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.
The Russian Embassy made the comment in light of a scandal that unfolded on Friday when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was twice given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament. The Embassy explained that the Canadian parliament's standing ovation for the Ukrainian Nazi veteran is "shameful" and will forever be remembered in the history of Canadian democracy. "It is surprising how Canada, a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, can openly and without any hesitation glorify Nazi butchers," the Embassy said. It is no longer surprising that Canada voted against the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, adopted by the UN General Assembly, in December 2022, the statement said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadians should question who their government leaders glorify, especially when it comes to which groups they support in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.
The Russian Embassy made the comment in light of a scandal that unfolded on Friday when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was twice given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature.
Hunka's recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.
"Citizens of this country must once again think about who their leaders glorify and what kind of junta they support in Ukraine," the Embassy said on Monday. "Russia condemns any form of glorification of Nazism. And Russia will always remember heroism of Canadian sons and daughters who fought side by side with us to free the world from Nazi plague."
The Embassy explained that the Canadian parliament's standing ovation for the Ukrainian Nazi veteran is "shameful" and will forever be remembered in the history of Canadian democracy.
"It is surprising how Canada, a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, can openly and without any hesitation glorify Nazi butchers," the Embassy said.
"This is a slap in the face of the true Canadian heroes who fought for liberation of Europe from the Nazis together with their Russian and Soviet brother-in-arms."
It is no longer surprising that Canada voted against the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, adopted by the UN General Assembly, in December 2022, the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in light of the scandal, said that Canadians should be wary of "Russian propaganda." However, Trudeau also described the situation as "extremely upsetting" and "deeply embarrassing."

On Sunday, Rota apologized for his decision to invite Hunka. Trudeau's office said, in turn, that neither the Canadian prime minister nor Zelensky's delegation were notified in advance of the invitation of Hunka.

