CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information
CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information
The CIA is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help US intelligence agencies sift through high volumes of public information, an agency official told an American media outlet.
"We have to find the needles in the needle field," Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise Division that is developing the tool, said. Nixon explained that the Chat-GPT-like tool would allow analysts to view the original source of information, ask further questions and help them sort and summarize information. The tool is part of a broader government push to harness AI and compete with China, Nixon stressed. The CIA plans to soon make the tool available for use among the 18 US intelligence agencies, including the NSA, FBI as well as military agencies, Nixon stated. Policymakers and the public will not have access to the tool, Nixon added.
CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help US intelligence agencies sift through high volumes of public information, an agency official told an American media outlet.
"We have to find the needles in the needle field," Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise Division that is developing the tool, said.
Nixon explained that the Chat-GPT-like tool
would allow analysts to view the original source of information, ask further questions and help them sort and summarize information
.
The tool is part of a broader government push to harness AI and compete with China, Nixon stressed.
The CIA plans to soon make the tool available for use among the 18 US intelligence agencies
, including the NSA, FBI as well as military agencies, Nixon stated.
Policymakers and the public will not have access to the tool, Nixon added.