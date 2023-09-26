https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/cia-developing-ai-tool-to-process-public-information-1113700064.html

CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information

CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information

The CIA is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help US intelligence agencies sift through high volumes of public information, an agency official told an American media outlet.

2023-09-26T18:04+0000

2023-09-26T18:04+0000

2023-09-26T18:04+0000

artificial intelligence (ai)

cia

us

chatgpt

nsa

fbi

americas

foreign intelligence surveillance act (fisa)

us foreign intelligence surveillance act (fisa)

nsa surveillance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381791_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_30c5e0dbb6b16a71f2c8a7647b08d829.jpg

"We have to find the needles in the needle field," Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise Division that is developing the tool, said. Nixon explained that the Chat-GPT-like tool would allow analysts to view the original source of information, ask further questions and help them sort and summarize information. The tool is part of a broader government push to harness AI and compete with China, Nixon stressed. The CIA plans to soon make the tool available for use among the 18 US intelligence agencies, including the NSA, FBI as well as military agencies, Nixon stated. Policymakers and the public will not have access to the tool, Nixon added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220211/senators-uncover-secret-cia-programme-collecting-americans-data-without-any-oversight-1092937188.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

generative ai, public data breach, surveillance, government surveillance, personal information, us collect data, us collect private data, private data breach, ai threat, artificial intelligence, ai power, ai control, ai development, ai capabilities, ai technology, chatgpt, chat gpt, cia watches you, us watches you, fbi watches you, nsa watches you