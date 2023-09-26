International
The CIA is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help US intelligence agencies sift through high volumes of public information, an agency official told an American media outlet.
generative ai, public data breach, surveillance, government surveillance, personal information, us collect data, us collect private data, private data breach, ai threat, artificial intelligence, ai power, ai control, ai development, ai capabilities, ai technology, chatgpt, chat gpt, cia watches you, us watches you, fbi watches you, nsa watches you
generative ai, public data breach, surveillance, government surveillance, personal information, us collect data, us collect private data, private data breach, ai threat, artificial intelligence, ai power, ai control, ai development, ai capabilities, ai technology, chatgpt, chat gpt, cia watches you, us watches you, fbi watches you, nsa watches you

CIA Developing AI Tool to Process Public Information

18:04 GMT 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThis April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help US intelligence agencies sift through high volumes of public information, an agency official told an American media outlet.
"We have to find the needles in the needle field," Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise Division that is developing the tool, said.
Nixon explained that the Chat-GPT-like tool would allow analysts to view the original source of information, ask further questions and help them sort and summarize information.
The tool is part of a broader government push to harness AI and compete with China, Nixon stressed.
The CIA plans to soon make the tool available for use among the 18 US intelligence agencies, including the NSA, FBI as well as military agencies, Nixon stated.
Policymakers and the public will not have access to the tool, Nixon added.
