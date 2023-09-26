https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/cuba-foe-robert-menendez-indicted-as-embassy-attacked-in-washington-1113666406.html

Cuba Foe Robert Menendez Indicted as Embassy Attacked in Washington

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss France announcing that it will withdraw its troops and ambassador from Niger, how this may affect the politics of the region as the Sahel experiences a wave of anti-French and anti-western uprisings, and how these uprisings will make it harder for France to relocate their troops on the continent as they have done in the past.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Keenan of the Keenan Firm, Former General Counsel for the NAACP, and Adjunct Professor at George Washington University Law School to discuss the indictment of New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine on charges of bribery related to business dealings and weapons deals with the government of Egypt, how this case relates to Menendez’s last indictment on charges of corruption and why this indictment is much more detailed, and what impact this indictment may have on Menendez’s political future.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, NY and Managing Editor of Breaking The Chains Magazine to discuss the sentencing of Jessica Burgess to prison for helping her daughter obtain abortion pills which she used to abort a pregnancy, how this fits into the criminalization of reproductive care following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs and how working class women are bearing the brunt of this criminalization, and how big tech and other institutions are complicit in the prosecution of women for receiving abortions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss an attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC and why the context of solidarity actions with Cuba is important, the indictment of Robert Menendez and how he has targeted Cuba on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and how Cuba’s process of confronting racism compares with assaults on the teaching of Black history in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

