France Exits Niger, Canadian Parliament Hails Nazi, Writers Win Strike

France finally agrees to pull troops from Niger, and a government report finds US troops live in substandard housing.

France Exits Niger, Canadian Parliament Hails Nazi, Writers Win Strike France finally agrees to pull troops from Niger, and a government report finds US troops live in substandard housing.

International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the direction of the upcoming Polish elections as Poland and Ukraine fight over agricultural imports. He also breaks down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s effort to indefinitely postpone elections, a recent shootout in Kosovo and whether violence could escalate in the region, France's withdrawal from Niger, and the Canadian Parliament saluting a former Nazi SS officer.Certified nutritionist, founder and CEO of HealthReel, and former NFL running back Femi Ayanbadejo discusses the expansion of open gambling in professional sports, whether its expansion into college sports should be concerning, and whether legalized gambling has introduced new vices and pressures to the world of sports, or only exposed what already existed.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses a tentative agreement reached between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after a long strike, President Joe Biden’s handling of the recent wave of organized labor actions and strikes, United Auto Workers deciding to expand their strike against GM and Stellaris, the likelihood of the government shutdown this weekend, members of Congress’ Freedom Caucus pledging noncooperation with House Democrats on the budget, Democrats affirming they will not help Speaker Kevin McCarthy maintain his leadership position, Senator Bob Menendez trying to explain away allegations of corruption as Democrats call for his resignation, election polling showing no good news for Joe Biden, and a bleak picture of border cities and towns as politicians refuse to offer any leadership or action on immigration.Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the United States urging the United Nations to engage in an armed intervention in Haiti, an update on life in Haiti currently, how Kenya is being utilized to put an acceptable face on foreign intervention in Haiti, as well as the dark blunder of Canada’s Parliament giving a standing ovation to a former member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, and the familial ties between senior ministers in Canada and Nazi collaborators.The Misfits also discuss who Senator Bob Menendez is blaming for stashing cash in his closet, and the French ban on Islamic clothing in schools.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

